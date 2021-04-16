NewLeftHeader

clear sky

67.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 31  |  April 16, 2021

Council considers litter fines 041621

Council considers litter fines, Leave No Trace partnership, Marine Safety vehicle, Arbor Day

By SARA HALL

Among the agenda items for next week’s meeting, Laguna Beach City Council will hear a couple of proposals related to reducing litter and visitor impacts, consider purchasing a new marine safety utility terrain vehicle, and read a proclamation for Arbor Day.

During regular business on Tuesday (April 20), council will consider a new ordinance that establishes standard penalties for littering and drinking alcoholic beverages in public.

The item would repeal another section of the city’s municipal code, and would standardize fines for violations to $100 for a first offense, $200 for a second offense within 12 months of the first violation, and $500 for third and subsequent offenses within a 12-month period. 

“In limited cases, however, there are some municipal codes where penalties are specified in the code itself,” the agenda bill reads. “Some of those fines are substantially lower than the standard code violation.”

There are currently two different code sections that have different penalties for littering and drinking in public. For littering, the first offense is $25, the second is $50, and the highest is $100 for the third or subsequent offense. Drinking fines range from $30 for the first offense, $60 for the second, and third and subsequent offenses are misdemeanors. In comparison, drinking alcohol on a city beach is $30, but it’s $100 for drinking from a glass bottle (of alcohol or any other liquid).

Another litter-related item on the agenda is the Leave No Trace partnership with Visit Laguna Beach. 

VLB has entered into an agreement with the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics to develop a “comprehensive stewardship initiative that protects Laguna Beach’s natural resources by educating and empowering visitors, residents, and a network of local partners,” the agenda bill reads.

The program is very widely recognized and accepted as a stewardship program on public lands. 

“(The program) provides a proactive method for minimizing impacts that would otherwise lead to environmental degradation,” it reads. “The Center’s approach is recreation-friendly, and designed to enhance visitor experiences with easily understood, action-oriented guidance.”

Council considers sign

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

City Council will consider a Leave No Trace partnership with Visit Laguna Beach

If approved, there is no financial contribution at this time, but the city would commit to providing in-kind staff resources to promote the program via the city’s social media and communication tools.

The partnership will help drive “recreationist behaviors in a safe and responsible way; (increasing) day tripper desire to care for Laguna Beach’s natural resources,” the Center’s scope of work proposal explains.

Phase one of the program will start this summer building the foundation of the partnership, which includes: Granting VLB a license to use the Leave No Trace logo and materials; improve messaging and target LB-tailored communications to those who are new to the local outdoor experiences; develop a 12-month communication plan; develop a framework for the initiative’s overall programming, including identifying outcomes, action steps, key measurables, ROI, and resources that will serve to guide stewardship efforts over the next five years; hold Leave No Trace educational workshops; and conduct a stakeholder survey and hold listening sessions.

The second phase will cover more partner support and education, starting in September and running through February 2022. The final phase will include expanding supports and education through the end of next year.

The Center’s proposed pricing is $34,300 for the first phase, $30,500 for the second, and $4,800 for the third. As well as an annual partnership with Visit Laguna Beach for $5,000, beginning next March.

President and CEO of Visit Laguna Beach Ashley Johnson will share a presentation with the council.

Earlier in the meeting, on the consent calendar, council will consider the purchase of a utility terrain vehicle for the Marine Safety Department. 

The UTV is a small, all-terrain vehicle that provides versatility for first responders to access locations on the beach that may otherwise be unavailable using a standard-sized vehicle.

If approved, the UTV will be used to respond to ocean rescues and medical emergencies around Main Beach. The UTV can also transport heavy equipment, emergency medical supplies, and personnel through beach crowds. It will also assist staff with transporting and deploying the personal rescue watercraft.

After reviewing the options, staff determined that buying the UTV using a cooperative agreement through Sourcewell was the most cost-effective.

A bid submitted by Polaris Sales Inc. is reasonable and based upon unit prices established with the Sourcewell agreement. 

The total cost is $24,715.76. If purchased, the UTV must be equipped and converted for emergency response, which are not expected to cost more than $5,250.

Also on Tuesday’s agenda, near the start of the meeting, council will read a proclamation for Arbor Day (celebrated on April 30). 

The city of Laguna Beach has been recognized as a “Tree City USA” by the Arbor Day Foundation for the last three years, staff explain in the agenda bill. “This has been accomplished by fulfilling four standards of sound urban forest management: Maintaining a department that is legally tasked with caring for the trees on city-owned property; having a public tree care ordinance that provides clear guidance for planting, maintaining, and removing those trees; establishing an urban forestry program with an annual budget of at least $2 per capita; and approving an annual Arbor Day observance and proclamation,” the agenda bill reads.

The recommendation incudes that council authorize staff to apply for Tree City USA re-certification.

Council considers trees

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Laguna’s beautiful trees stand out along the streets of downtown

If approved, the item also authorizes staff to plan an Arbor Day celebration event, which will be virtual to ensure the health and safety of those attending. Staff will live stream a tree planting in the park adjacent to Top of the World Elementary School and hold a youth art contest. Public Works will also plant an additional 10 trees throughout the city.

In other tree-related items, the consent calendar also includes consideration of approving the use of Bluebird Park on May 16 for Village Laguna’s 50th anniversary tree giveaway event.

The regular Council agenda is available online here. The meeting begins at 5 p.m. To participate via Zoom, you may click here from your computer or smart phone. You may also call (669) 900-9128 and wait for instructions. The Webinar ID is 96634159517#. 

Both meetings can be watched live on Cox channel 852 or on the city’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/agendas.

You may speak in person in Council Chambers by entering the chambers through the rear door, speak on your subject of interest, and immediately exit through the front door. A face covering must be worn while in the chambers, including while speaking.

Comments may be submitted on any agenda item or on any item not on the agenda in writing via mail to the City Clerk at: 505 Forest Ave, Laguna Beach, CA, 92651, by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or by using this interactive form: www.lagunabeachcity.net/comment. Email your comments to the City Clerk no later than 3 p.m. on April 19 (the day before the City Council meeting) in order for your comments to be submitted to the members of the City Council the day prior the meeting, which provides them sufficient time to review the comments. You may continue to provide written comments up to 12 p.m. on April 20 (the day of the meeting). While these comments will be provided to the City Council at 2 p.m. on April 20, the council members may not have sufficient time to review them prior to the meeting.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.