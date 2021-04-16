NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 31  |  April 16, 2021

Laguna Beach resident Jasmine Star 041621

Laguna Beach resident Jasmine Star named “Distinguished Artist” by OCMD

With millions of views on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, 17-year-old guitar phenom and Laguna resident Jasmine Star, an alumnus of Orange County Music & Dance, has just been named as an OCMD “Distinguished Artist,” the school’s highest honor. Already rocking the music world, Star was also recently selected one of five top finalists for Guitar World’s influential “Young Guitarist of the Year” 2020 contest and can currently be seen online in a weekly studio series for KLOS radio (95.5 FM), “Jasmine Jams,” on the classic rock station’s website, www.955klos.com

The designation of OCMD “Distinguished Artist” is reserved for those professional performers who demonstrate an extraordinary level of artistry, passion, and dedication to music, as well as positive personal values that inspire and encourage emulation among teens and children. In her role as a “Distinguished Artist,” Star will serve as a goodwill ambassador for the school and help to inspire and empower students through periodic workshops, master classes, performances, and mentoring.

“I am very thankful to the OCMD founders Charlie Zhang and Douglas Freeman, as well as the whole OCMD staff, for creating a home for music and dance in Orange County and the surrounding areas. OCMD is a place of free expression and artistic growth for many young people and is truly the standard for what is possible,” said Star.

An electric guitar prodigy who began playing at the age of nine, she is also a classically trained pianist. Her weekly “Jasmine Jams” on the KLOS website showcases the exceptional talent and technique that have made her one of the biggest guitarists on TikTok and social media, where she often covers many of her favorite artists from Eddie Van Halen to the Foo Fighters. Her newly released single, “TIDE,” is on the rise, and Guitar World just listed her at #2 on their recent list of “12 Guitarists Who Changed the Game Over the Past 12 Months.”

Star attended the noted performing arts school based in Orange County from 2017 to 2019. 

“Jasmine was an exceptional OCMD student. She is now an extraordinary professional musician on the very cusp of what will be an equally extraordinary career. We chose Jasmine as an OCMD ‘Distinguished Artist’ because she is such an exemplary role model. She embodies what we want all our students to be, artists who present the very best in artistic skills, are highly proficient, extremely versatile in multiple instruments and genres, and exceptionally creative. Added to these qualities are Jasmine’s strong core values of integrity, generosity, and compassion, which make her a truly authentic, complete artist,” stated Doug Freeman, CEO and Executive Chairman of OCMD. 

Orange County Music & Dance is a premier nonprofit community performing arts school dedicated to providing high-quality education, training, and performance opportunities in music (including instrument and voice) and dance for students primarily between the ages of 18 months and 18 years old in Orange County. Featuring a diverse student body, the school’s mission is to make the arts accessible to every child, and to provide all children the opportunity to learn music and dance, regardless of their family’s ability to pay. 

For more information, visit www.ocmusicdance.org.

 

