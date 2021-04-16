NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 31  |  April 16, 2021

Laguna Playhouse presents live Zoom magic show 041621

Laguna Playhouse presents live Zoom magic show featuring Michael Gutenplan on April 24 

Laguna Playhouse is proud to announce that master magician, mentalist, and third-generation psychic Michael Gutenplan will present a special family-friendly, virtual magic and mentalism show live via Zoom on Saturday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m. 

One hundred percent interactive, this streamed show is filled with incredible magic, mentalism, mind reading, and lots of laughter, and is designed to bring families and friends together for a fun and amazing one-of-a-kind experience.

Laguna Playhouse cards

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Master magician Michael Gutenplan presents a family-friendly virtual magic show on Saturday, April 24 

“We are such fans of the art of magic and could not be more excited to bring the extraordinary talents of Michael Gutenplan to our audiences,” comments Laguna Playhouse Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham and Executive Director Ellen Richard. “It does not take a mind-reader to know that this is going to be a wonderful evening that the whole family can enjoy together!”

Michael’s award-winning magic and mentalism will energize, enthrall, and entertain you. With over 20 years of professional experience, Michael knows how to engage and entertain the most sophisticated and skeptical audiences. He has performed at the world-famous Magic Castle in Hollywood, Off-Broadway in his critically-acclaimed one-man show Extraordinary Deceptions, in The Spy Magic Show in Washington, D.C., and at clubs and events across the nation with The Members Only Show.

The Los Angeles Times raves: “Gutenplan’s expertise with cards is evident. However, most impressive are his mind reading abilities.” “Captivating…Michael is a youthful, old-fashioned magician, working with cards, money, and minds (he reads them). He also requests a helper for almost every trick, a practice that delights most magic fans under 18, if not their more-shy elders,” raves The New York Times

Laguna Playhouse art

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Guests can enjoy a fun night via Zoom with talented magician Michael Gutenplan 

Michael Gutenplan is an award-winning magician, mentalist, and third-generation psychic who specializes in creating unforgettable experiences using a mixture of psychic entertainment, magic, and comedy. 

Known as the go-to magician and mentalist for the who’s who of Hollywood, members of private clubs, and the nation’s top CEOs, he’s performed in 24 countries and 49 states. He has been featured on dozens of TV programs and reviewed by countless newspapers including The New York Times, Variety, and the L.A. Times. He was awarded the 2019 and 2020 “Los Angeles Award” for Best Psychic Entertainer and has been named Best Corporate Entertainer in the “Corgentum Survey” for 2017-2020. He has been the magic and psychic advisor to various TV, theme park, and theatrical productions. Michael was the creator and star of the hit Off-Broadway show Extraordinary Deceptions as well as The Spy Magic Show.

Passes for this live via Zoom event are $30 per household. Prices are subject to change. Tickets are available at www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

 

