 Volume 13, Issue 31  |  April 16, 2021

Hot Glass/OC art exhibition debuts at JWA

An exhibition titled Hot Glass/OC featuring the creative talents of professional Orange County artists specializing in the use of hot glass has made a luminous debut at John Wayne Airport (JWA) and continues through October 2021. Guests who visit the Vi Smith Concourse Gallery in the terminal can view multiple examples of colorful and innovative glass-related artwork.

As guest curator for the exhibition, Antoinette Sullivan’s career spans more than 30 years, curating art for prominent Orange County restaurants including Bistango and Bayside, and assisting artists in promoting and exhibiting their art in alternative spaces. Understanding the challenge that artists encounter in finding opportunities to showcase their work, Sullivan has assembled 17 professional artists in this unique exhibition featuring molten glass artwork.

Hot Glass OC terminal

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of JWA

“Hot Glass/OC” exhibition features the molten glass artwork of 17 artists

“Hot Glass is not a common medium of expression, and it requires remarkable creativity, patience, innovation, and passion,” said Sullivan. “It is an honor to bring together a group of amazing artists and provide an opportunity for passengers to view vibrant artwork filled with color, shape, and imagination as they travel through the terminal.”

Artists featured in the Hot Glass/OC exhibition include Lawrence R. Armstrong, Jill Cooper, Leslie Davis, Craig French, Gavin Heath, Kent Kahlen, Gin a Lunn, Jason and Nicole McQuaid, Jon Oakes, Siân Poeschl, Maggie Spencer, Siemon & Salazar, Mia Tavonatti, Hiromi Takizawa, David VanNoppen, and Elijah Wooldridge.

Hot Glass OC Maggie Spencer

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of JWA

Maggie Spencer, “Art in Round Form,” kiln-formed glass, 2018

Hot glass art uses high temperatures that can reach up to 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit. The viscous glass can be blown, sculpted, or cast molded to create sculptures, ornamental pieces, and more. To learn more about the artists and their work, go to www.ocair.com/news/2021/04/14/hot-glass-oc-art-exhibit/.

The exhibition is located on the Departure Level (post-security) across from Gates 2 through 5 in Terminal A, Gates 18 through 21 in Terminal C, and the free-standing display cases across from Gate 14.

For more information about John Wayne Airport’s Art Programs, visit www.ocair.com/travelers/dine-shop-relax/relax/arts-program/.

 

