NewLeftHeader

clear sky

67.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 31  |  April 16, 2021

Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine pulled 041621

Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine pulled for further study after blood clot issue

On Tuesday, April 13, the State of California temporarily halted the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine out of an abundance of caution. This stoppage comes after reports that six women between the ages of 18 and 48 developed unusual types of blood clots 6-13 days after receiving the vaccine. 

This pause will be in place until the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) completes a review of the reported cases.

In alignment with the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention’s recommendation and with safety as the top priority, the County of Orange has removed the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from all its vaccination Point of Distribution (POD) sites until further notice. The county’s vaccination PODs will continue to dispense the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to individuals with appointments.

Approximately 27,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were issued between the week of March 8 and April 12. As of April 12, more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine have been administered in the U.S. 

People who received the vaccine in the last three weeks should look for any symptoms of these unusual clots, including severe headaches, abdominal or leg pain, and shortness of breath, and contact their medical provider if symptoms develop. People who don’t have a medical provider can call 2-1-1 to connect with a healthcare provider.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.