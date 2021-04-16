NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 31  |  April 16, 2021

COVID-19: 8 new cases reported in Laguna Beach this past week

Today, Stu News Laguna is changing our reporting of the COVID-19 numbers from daily to weekly, as reported daily by the OC Health Care Agency.

This week, April 9-15, there have been eight new cases in Laguna Beach, bringing the overall totals to 835 cases reported to date and seven total deaths.

During the past week, the County reported a total of 994 new cases, raising the total to 252,692 to date. The death totals for the County were 43 for the week, bringing the overall total number of deaths to 4,869.

As of yesterday, April 15, Orange County has performed a cumulative of 3,510,285 tests to date. There are 125 current cases of hospitalized patients in Orange County, of which 29 are in ICU.

For questions about the data presented by the County, call 714.834.2000 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

To view the County’s data dashboard, click here.

COVID-19 numbers are updated weekly by Stu News Laguna in Friday’s new edition and on our social media pages @StuNewsLaguna.

COVID 19 4 16 21

Click on photos for larger images

Data courtesy of OC Health Care Agency

 

