 Volume 13, Issue 30  |  April 13, 2021

Laguna Beach Business Club to feature Elizabeth Pearson as speaker on Thursday

The Laguna Beach Business Club is proud to feature Elizabeth Pearson, founder of Laguna ADU and former Mayor of Laguna Beach, as the club’s April 15 speaker. 

The LBBC holds a breakfast meeting the third Thursday of each month at 7:30 a.m., hosting speakers that discuss topics valuable to achieving success in your personal and professional lives. Currently, the meetings are held via Zoom and will resume to being held live in the near future.

Ms. Pearson’s topic of discussion will be “ADUs: Breaking New Ground in Laguna.” Elizabeth Pearson, who’s had a passion for helping seniors in Laguna Beach for decades, founded Laguna ADU. 

Laguna Beach Pearson

Submitted photo

Elizabeth Pearson to speak during Thursday’s (April 15) Laguna Beach Business Club meeting 

Elizabeth served the City of Laguna Beach as a Planning Commissioner for six and a half years and as a City Council member for 12 years. She served three terms as Mayor and is very familiar with the city’s planning and building department processes and also has many positive relationships with City Hall and the City leaders. She also has relationships with many architects and builders who have designed and built in Laguna Beach.

For 12 years, Elizabeth championed the creation of a new Senior Center in Laguna Beach, working tirelessly to move the project forward at City Hall. She garnered citywide support and raised much of the funds to help with the construction costs of the building. The Susi Q Senior Center officially opened in 2009.

Outside of her work at the City of Laguna Beach, Elizabeth has worked as a corporate executive in the real estate and financial services industries – and also as a key executive and consultant for nonprofits.

Today, Elizabeth works with the City, local architects, engineers, and licensed contractors to help seniors and others to create ADUs on their properties to be used as rental units, caretaker units, mother-in-law units, and more. She also continues to serve on Boards of Directors of nonprofits, including Laguna Beach Seniors, Laguna Beach Live!, and Laguna Plein Air Painters Association.

The LBBC is a group of local business professionals and entrepreneurs. The club meets monthly to discuss current events, business opportunities, and share insights within the context of our community and our lives. Their goal is to build and maintain relationships with local professionals and businesses that they are proud to recommend to clients and friends.

For more information about the LBBC visit www.lagunabeachbusinessclub.com; to obtain the Zoom link for the April 15 meeting, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

