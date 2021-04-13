NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 30  |  April 13, 2021

LBUMC gives “Blessing Bags” 041321

LBUMC gives “Blessing Bags” to homeless

Members of Laguna Beach United Methodist Church have long been involved in helping the unhoused population in the city. This year the church’s Outreach Team created “Blessing Bags.” Led by Slade Carlton, the group put together the bags for parishioners and others to give to those in need. 

These bags, which are really backpacks, contain hats, socks, toothbrushes, bottled water, granola bars, and gift cards, among other personal hygiene items that people who have no homes could use. The project was supported by this year’s Easter Offering at LBUMC.

LBUMC gives backpacks

Olivia Carlton introduces “Blessing Bags” assembled by Outreach Team of LBUMC

In preparation for the project, Carlton noted that some neat things happened. “Our church was given 124 brand new $80 backpacks by a couple in Lake Forest,” said Carlton. “The donor and his wife were touched by what we were doing.” Other members of the packing team were Pastor Lynn Francis, Dori Florence, Jeanne Ann Moore, and Slade’s daughters Olivia and Zoe. 

This year’s team continues the long history of LBUMC’s connection to providing help to the homeless. Since 1988, when Colin Henderson, pastor of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, started Friendship Shelter, members of the LBUMC congregation immediately participated in this endeavor. They have continued to provide a significant number of volunteers and financial contributions.

Over the past 32 years, Friendship Shelter has served more than 10,000 homeless adults in a variety of programs. It works with them to secure housing, employment or other forms of income, and increases their self-sufficiency. Currently, 91 former homeless persons are living in housing programs, monitored and assisted by social workers from Friendship Shelter.

Friendship Shelter also oversees the Alternate Sleeping Location, where four teams from LBUMC continue to deliver meals on Wednesdays. Prior to the opening of the ASL, LBUMC was one of several Laguna Beach churches to offer a place to sleep on inclement nights in winter. 

The late Don Healton began bringing a vat of soup from home to offer the night visitors. This encouraged the congregation to begin providing meals for them, which they did until the teams were formed to feed the homeless in Laguna Beach.

For more information on LBUMC, visit www.lbumc.org

Laguna Beach United Methodist Church is located at 21632 Wesley Dr.

 

