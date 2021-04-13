NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 30  |  April 13, 2021

Local Rick Jorgenson offers help for restaurateurs 041321

Local Rick Jorgenson offers help for restaurateurs through grant money

Rick Jorgenson, a longtime small business consultant, has created a program to assist restaurateurs in accessing government grant money. The newly enacted Restaurant Revitalization Act was signed last month and provides $28.6 billion specifically for restaurants (which also includes cafes, saloons, bars, tap/tasting rooms, and food trucks). These are not loans but grants, so any funds received do not need to be paid back.

The RRF program is for restaurant owners with 20 or fewer locations, with operators eligible for up to $5 million per location. The grant amount is determined by subtracting 2020 sales from 2019 revenues.

Funds from the grants can be spent on a wider range of expenses than previous relief programs, including mortgages or rent, utilities, maintenance including construction to create outdoor seating, supplies, food and beverage inventory, payroll, paid sick leave, and operational expenses. 

Five billion dollars of the fund will be set aside for restaurants with gross receipts under $500,000 and, for the first three weeks of the application period, the Small Business Administration will prioritize awarding grants for women, veteran, or socially and economically disadvantaged-owned businesses. The application process should be open by the middle of April.

The National Restaurant Association has led the industry’s response to the pandemic. Working with Congress and both administrations, the Association has ensured that restaurants would have as many tools and support as possible to survive. 

That included securing special treatment in the creation, and subsequent improvements to the Paycheck Protection Program, which has provided more than $70 billion in support for restaurants to date; the expansion of the Employee Retention Tax Credit; the extension of the Work Opportunity Tax Credit; and inclusion in the Economic Injury Disaster Loans program.

“I’ve been working as a business loan consultant for a number of years and have seen how navigating the system to submit applications correctly and completely can be difficult. I recommend restaurant operators get their paperwork in order now, so when the funds are released (likely in weeks, not months) they’re ready to hit ‘submit.’”

If you would like more information on the Restaurant Revitalization Act, contact Rick at (949) 573-7596 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

