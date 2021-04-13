NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 30  |  April 13, 2021

Local Democratic activist Mary Carter named Volunteer of The Year

Longtime Laguna Beach Democratic Club (LBDC) member Mary Carter was named a Volunteer of the Year by the California Democratic Party. Deborah Cunningham-Skurnik, Director for Region 18, presented Carter with the honor. 

“In just the last several months, Mary led our Club members in our winning effort to elect Katrina Foley to the Board of Supervisors; helped collect hundreds of towels for the homeless and donations for the Food Pantry,” according to Gwen McNallan, president of LBDC. “She also helps feed our community by picking up grocery store donations and delivering them to the Laguna Food Pantry twice a week.” 

Carter, who has been a Democratic volunteer since 1987, explained how she got started in Democratic politics. “I was inspired by Jesse Jackson’s run for president. The National Rainbow Coalition trained me by telling me what is important, and then threw me into the pool. Since then, I’ve volunteered in every presidential and senatorial campaign and dozens of local races,” she adds. 

Completely hands-on, one of Mary’s favorite memories was refinishing the floor of the 2004 Democratic campaign headquarters in the old Pottery Place.  “The most fun I’ve had was working in the various campaign headquarters over the years,” she says.

Carter was a World War II baby. She was born in Riverside County, where her family owned a ranch, and grew up in Compton. She moved to Laguna Beach in 1967, where she worked for business owner Gail Pike in the hospitality industry as a waitress and then office staff in one of his restaurants.

“Now I devote almost full-time to organizing volunteers, writing postcards, making phone calls, and knocking on doors to elect Democratic candidates. I’m motivated by their values,” Carter concludes.

For information on the LB Democratic Club, go to www.thelbdems.com.

 

