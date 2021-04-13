NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 30  |  April 13, 2021

Where’s Maggi Answer 041321

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

There were a couple of good tries – but they missed the mark. Then there were a couple of correct answers as to where Maggi is now…

In the win column were Susan Wanstreet, Ernest Farnisi, and Nancy Wade. Ernest had further info that the artist, a man named Eider, was from San Diego, and that now his grandson is reproducing the sandcasts of the pelicans.

Thanks, everyone, for playing along! 

Check in on Friday for a new challenge.    

Where's Maggi 4 13 21

Pelicans adorn the building on South Coast Hwy at St. Ann’s, above 

the Cottage Furnishings shop

 

