 Volume 13, Issue 29  |  April 9, 2021

COVID-19: 422 new cases and 5 new deaths reported 041021

Sadly, OC Health Care Agency reports that 4,831 people have died due to COVID-19 in Orange County, including five new deaths reported today (April 10). There have been seven deaths of Laguna Beach residents to date.

The county reported 422 new cases of COVID-19 in OC today. Included in today’s reported cases are 348 backlogged COVID-19 positive reports from a private lab for cases that occurred in December and January. Since these are older cases, they do not affect Orange County’s weekly case rate of Blueprint Tier status. There have been 252,120 cumulative cases to date.

The percentage of adult ICU beds currently available in OC is 35.2 percent. 72 percent of ventilators are currently available countywide.

The county reports that 125 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 (+11 since today’s report – includes ICU); 32 are in ICU (+1 since today’s report).

The county reports that there have been 828 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Laguna Beach to date, including four new cases reported since last Saturday’s report.

The county estimates 244,441 “recovered cases” according to its data criteria.

For questions about the data presented by the county, call (714) 834-2000 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

To view the data dashboard, click here.

COVID-19 numbers are updated daily by Stu News Laguna and reported on our social media pages @StuNewsLaguna.

Courtesy of OC Health Care Agency

Orange County COVID-19 case data posted on April 10, as reported by the county; click here to visit page that is updated daily

 

