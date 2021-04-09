NewLeftHeader

few clouds

68.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 29  |  April 9, 2021

Council repeals old code provision that criminalizes 040921

Council repeals old code provision that criminalizes “profane” language

By SARA HALL

City Council repealed a municipal code provision from 1953 that criminalizes the use of certain language at City Council meetings following an interesting discussion this week.

The provision, which will be removed in its entirety, reads: “Any member of the council, or other person using profane, vulgar, or boisterous language at any meeting, or otherwise interrupting the proceedings, or who refuses to be seated, or cease his remarks when ordered so to do by the mayor or mayor pro tem, shall be guilty of a misdemeanor.”

During the first in-person meeting in about a year, on Tuesday (April 6), Council unanimously approved repealing the outdated item, but not without several speakers first questioning the timing.

“It’s a remarkable coincidence that we’re dealing with this tonight,” Councilmember Toni Iseman said.

The timeliness of the action is noteworthy considering council unanimously agreed on March 9 to censure Councilmember Peter Blake for violation of the Rules of Decorum and Civility. Several instances during city meetings were cited, as well as comments made outside official meetings, when Blake used slurs or other offensive, disparaging, or derogatory language. 

On Tuesday, several council members and public speakers mentioned the recent censure and Blake’s language.

While Iseman recalled some of the concerns residents and friends have raised for her safety as a result of being a primary “target” of Blake’s comments, Blake interrupted and called it outrageous slander.

“This is absurd,” he said.

Mayor Bob Whalen had staff mute Blake, who was participating in the meeting over the phone since he was out of town. 

She’s dealt with “aggression and hostility” in the past, Iseman continued. Members of the public have also dealt with it. It’s wrong and it has to stop, she said.

“Maybe the reasonable thing would be to come up with something that would be not from the 50s but from this year that addresses this conduct,” Iseman suggested.

Council repeals Peter Blake

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Councilmember Peter Blake

A few residents spoke during comment and also questioned the timing.

“I’m baffled as to why this one particular ordinance review is coming up tonight,” Michele Monda said. “Why this one particular ordinance, out of all the outdated ordinances, this is the one that needs fixing?”

The proper time to do address this provision, which should have come up naturally during the research, would have been when the council was discussing the decorum and civility policy. 

Blake’s recent censure was for the specific behavior and language this ordinance addresses, Monda pointed out. If reviewing outdated sections of the code, all of them need to be scrutinized. A working group considering all of the ordinances in an orderly fashion would better serve the public, she said.

“You are not even giving the appearance of trying to clean up outdated ordinances, but just cherry picking this one. What’s the purpose of that?” she said. “Is this ordinance elimination a means to give cover to misbehaving city council members? Specifically Peter Blake? It sure looks that way.”

Blake could be heard laughing as Monda finished her comments.

“Peter, I don’t appreciate that disrespectful snark,” she said. 

Anne Caenn said she was surprised about the repeal of this coming on the heels of Blake’s censure. She suggested a revision rather than a repeal.

“Why, after almost 70 years, Council is now considering a repeal?” she questioned.

City Attorney Phil Kohn said this was brought to staff’s attention after members of the Council were previously asked to invoke this provision to initiate criminal proceedings for the use of language.

During public comment, Chris Catsimanes said he was one of the residents that asked about it being reviewed. If it’s not enforceable then just take it off so residents “don’t have a false sense of hope.” 

Kohn said the timing, in relation to the recent censure of Blake, was entirely coincidental.

Whalen said he brought the item up with staff several months ago, well before the censure motion, after residents kept mentioning the provision. They discussed why it was unenforceable and Whalen suggested it be removed from the code.

“It got in the normal queue of things to get done and it came here tonight,” Whalen said. It’s “completely unrelated to the censure, nothing to do with it.” 

City Manager John Pietig said the timing of the item has more to do with logistics than anything else.

“The timing is, frankly, because there’s no appeals on the agenda tonight,” Pietig said. “Nothing else to it other than that.”

Kohn recommended that the provision be repealed because he believes that statutory developments and court decisions since the provision’s adoption render it unenforceable as to “profane, vulgar, or boisterous language,” according to the staff report.

It is their position that the provision is “invalid and unenforceable,” Kohn said.

“I say that principally because since the time that the provision was adopted (1953)…there’s been a number of changes in law, as one might expect,” Kohn said.

Kohn pointed out that there have been at least two federal court of appeal cases that considered remarkably similar ordinances, and both were found to be an unconstitutional restraint on first amendment rights.

The key feature of this provision is that it makes the use of certain language criminal, Kohn explained. It does not say that is it is not otherwise addressable through other means, which, for Laguna Beach, is through the Rules of Decorum and Civility. That policy contains the remedies available to deal with those situations.

There are other remedies, Kohn said, in the rare, if not unprecedented event, that the language is also accompanied by behavior that rises to the level of a disturbance that actually interferes with or impedes the ability of the City Council to conduct official business in an orderly manner.

“The use of language, in and of itself, in my belief, as expressed in this code section, does not support the initiation of criminal proceedings,” Kohn said. 

Councilmember George Weiss asked about other possible ways to enforce rules on language.

“We are throwing this out, so there’s really no recourse other than censure for the use of foul language,” Weiss said. “I find that difficult to understand, in that we should have something.”

Weiss, who said he stands by bringing the censure forward, “reluctantly” voted for the repeal but suggested that the council needs stronger rules of decorum.

People speaking out about him don’t like the fact that he represents a group of residents that don’t have a voice in the community, Blake said. He’s not even sure he’s ever used foul language while in council chambers, he added.

“We’re witnessing cancel culture at its best right now,” he said. “This is less than 30 days since I became the punching bag over the censure charade, now all of a sudden I’m becoming the punching bag one more time.”

Reiterating what he said during the meeting when he was censured, Blake said nothing in his behavior or language will change.

“It’s going to get 10 times worse, mark my words,” Blake said.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.