 Volume 13, Issue 29  |  April 9, 2021

Canyon to the Coast Challenge virtual connect event 040921

Canyon to the Coast Challenge virtual connect event on Saturday benefits local FRoC Foundation

Tomorrow – ride, run, swim, spin, hike, golf, or walk as part of the Canyon to the Coast Challenge, a 600-mile virtual endurance challenge to benefit children’s cancer research. Launching the 15th of each month, the Canyon to the Coast Challenge takes you from Bryce Canyon, Utah to Laguna Beach. Saturday, April 10 is an “all participants event” to help raise funds and awareness for Children’s Cancer research. You can help by donating to the cause at www.frocs.org

This virtual connection event allows the participants – who reside all over the world – to run, hike, swim, spin together, on one day, and post a photo of themselves on the group Facebook page. Participants will celebrate each other in the challenge and raise awareness and more funds for children’s cancer causes supported by the FRoC or Friends of Cathryn Foundation. 

Janelle Naess, founder of Laguna Beach Walks, is a supporter of the Canyon to the Coast Challenge. In 2020, she challenged herself to walk all 419 streets in Laguna Beach and completed it. With walking as an easy way to for participants to earn miles, we encourage Janelle’s walking tours for anyone interested in logging miles for Canyon to the Coast Challenge.

Canyon to ladies

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Cathryn (on left) and Susan Giusto logging miles for Canyon to the Coast

Canyon to the Coast Challenge follows the route from Bryce Canyon, Utah to Laguna Beach with seven milestones along the way. To access the website, click here. The Friends of Cathryn Foundation is the charity partner, with donations from those who donate upon sign-up initially and along the way funding children’s cancer research. Each milestone, about 90 miles apart, introduce participants to a child who has battled childhood cancer and allow for donations to children’s cancer causes. The milestones also describe the destination reached with historical significance and descriptions of the site. It’s a fun way to track your progress and learn about some well known and off-the-beaten track towns, along the virtual route.

Susan Giusto founded the Friends of Cathryn or “FRoC” Foundation in 2010. The name was chosen to honor the friends who helped the Giusto family while Cathryn was in treatment from late 2008-2009; the meals, prayers, playdates, hospital visits, moral, and emotional support were lifesaving during a very difficult time. Since then, Cathryn has become an integral part of the Foundation and its work. Speaking at cancer fundraising events, Cathryn has shared her journey and spoken of the importance of philanthropy supporting children’s cancer research.

Canyon to Jan

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Jan Schreiber biking with a friend to earn her miles for Canyon to Coast 

Guisto says, “I had decided to take on a challenge like this during COVID. I did the 700-mile virtual Tahoe to Malibu challenge that raised funds for food banks in California. I loved the combo of endurance challenge and fundraising, so I literally cold called Steve Lakey from Endurance Magazine who organized the event. I shared what we at our foundation do and asked if he’d consider a challenge that raised money for pediatric cancer. He enthusiastically agreed and allowed me to map out a course from two places that mean so much to our family. Ending in Laguna Beach is a way to bring home the event to local friends and to share the event, our city’s beauty, and cause with people all over the country. This is all virtual and another local, Jan Schrieber, has been instrumental with creating reels, videos and sharing photos on the event social media.

“We know people want to connect and are anxious to ‘belong’ to something these days. So we decided that a one-day event to connect all of our participants would be fun. So, tomorrow, April 10th, we’re getting all Canyon to Coasters, as I call them, to ride, run, swim, spin, hike, golf, or walk and share a photo on the events’ Facebook page. We hope you’ll all participate! 

For more information and to participate, visit www.canyontocoastchallenge.com.

 

