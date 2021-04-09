NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 29  |  April 9, 2021

Ebell Club announces 2021 grant winners

Ebell Club of Laguna Beach, one of the city’s longest-running philanthropic organizations, presented grant checks to three local nonprofits during the club’s April 5 Zoom membership meeting.

2021 grantees include: 

--Sally’s Fund, which makes it possible for the senior citizens of Laguna Beach to continue living independently by providing transportation and other essential services, thereby enhancing the quality and dignity of their lives. The Ebell Club grant will aid in providing transportation and grocery delivery, and wellness visits by staff to minimize isolation of elderly which leads to deterioration of health. In 2020, Sally’s Fund transport grew from serving 284 to 600 elderly in the community in a short few months during Covid.

“Sally’s Fund is incredibly appreciative for the continued support of the Ebell Club Laguna Beach and their care and concern for seniors in our community. This grant helps us accomplish our goal of providing transportation, nutritional benefits, and emotional support for seniors in need,” said executive director Rachael Berger.

Ebell club ladies

Ebell Club presents check to Sally’s Fund (all those in the photo are not wearing masks because they have been vaccinated)

--Laguna Beach Seniors – the Ebell Club grant will be used to provide one-on-one therapy for frail older adults who suffer from isolation and depression. This program is called “Feeling the Blues.” This vital program is supervised by a team of three licensed Marriage/Family Therapists and helps senior women who need help bringing their life back in focus.

--Laguna Beach Community Clinic, which serves an estimated 2,500 patients regardless of insurance, lack of insurance, or ability to pay. Without LBCC, the underserved local population would be at risk of forgoing preventive, consistent, and early care due to lack of healthcare access. 

According to Ebell Club president Leslie Anne Mogul, members of the Ebell Club Grants Committee approved inviting three local nonprofits to apply for a grant. Unlike in years past, when the club supported an entire range of needs including the arts, animals, and education, because of the unusual COVID situation, the Philanthropy Committee and club members specifically chose to support nonprofits that serve seniors and provide health and human services.

The Ebell Club of Laguna Beach is an all-women social and philanthropic organization which has been serving the Laguna Beach community for over 80 years. According to Mogul, the club, which conducts fundraising year-round, is chartered to support charitable, educational, and scientific purposes in Laguna Beach.

For more information on the Ebell Club of Laguna Beach, visit www.ebellclublaguna-beach.org.

 

