 Volume 13, Issue 29  |  April 9, 2021

ART4KIDS awards $5,000 to Laguna Food Pantry 

The Laguna Food Pantry is honored to be chosen by the ART4KIDS Board of Directors to receive $5,000. Laguna Food Pantry is one of five local nonprofits out of 55 organizations considered for this special gift. Pam Schader, the founder and driving force behind ART4KIDS, recently passed away, and its Board elected to disband the organization. Jean Vivrette, President of ART4KIDS Board of Directors, delivered donated art supply packets and the generous check to the Laguna Food Pantry in Pam’s memory. 

(L-R) Anne Belyea, Executive Director of Laguna Food Pantry, Jean Vivrette, President of ART4KIDS Board of Directors, and her husband, Don Vivrette

Children represent about one-third of those obtaining food from the Laguna Food Pantry. They are thrilled to receive crayons, watercolors, and other art supplies from the ART4KIDS care packages.

The Laguna Food Pantry is open Monday through Friday from 8 to 10:30 a.m. and now operating with a drive-through curbside distribution system. 

Anyone in need is welcome to visit the site once a week. Please pass this information along to anyone who may benefit. The Laguna Food Pantry is always in need of donations. 

To support the Laguna Food Pantry, go to www.lagunafoodpantry.org/.

 

