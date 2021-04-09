NewLeftHeader

few clouds

68.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 29  |  April 9, 2021

Art in Public Places 040921

“Art in Public Places” – Eternal Sunset and Eucalyptus Urns by John Barber

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

This is the sixth in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are over 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

The art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two City programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the City itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents.

Eternal Sunset, created by John Barber and installed in 2003, was funded by the Montage Resort and Spa. It’s a 27-foot pate-de-verre glass mural.

This most unique form of glass is rarely seen historically or in contemporary work. Very early glassmakers used the technique of metal casting to cast glass and treat it as “poured stone.”

Art in Eternal Sunset

Click on photo for a larger image

“Eternal Sunset” by John Barber

Dating from the 3rd Century BC, this technique predates blown glass by 1,500 years. Glass works created in pate de verre have proven durability, and some museum pieces have survived more than 2,000 years. The beautiful mural, visible from Pacific Coast Highway, depicts a graceful Laguna Beach landscape. This base relief mural is composed of 17 cast panels 1.5 inches thick and is backlit at night offering a glowing sunset perspective.

Barber also created two 48-inch tall illuminated Eucalyptus Urns, inspired by the Arts and Crafts Movement, placed on pedestals at the property entrance. Combining bronze eucalyptus trees framing pate de verre glass panels and bases, these urns offer a soothing glowing light from within.

In an interview after the Eucalyptus Urns were completed, Barber said, “The inspiration for the pieces came from my community. Our sunsets, silhouettes of eucalyptus trees, views of the crescent moon over Catalina Island, and the Aliso Mountains behind us evoke the beauty of Montage and Laguna Beach. That’s what I wanted to capture.”

Art in Urns

Click on photo for a larger image

“Eucalyptus Urns” by John Barber

“John Barber is a Laguna Beach art legend and was one of four local artists selected to create work for the Montage,” says Cultural Arts Manager Sian Poeschl. “What a homage the Montage has paid to our local artist community by employing the creativity of artists such as John. The opportunity to work on such a large scale propelled an already well-respected artist to the stratosphere.”

The installations references the Arts and Crafts movement.

The American Arts and Craft Movement believed in a strong connection between artists and their work as a key to human fulfillment – more a philosophy of living than a distinct aesthetic style. Barber embodies that. He lives and works in the canyon with this wife Becky and mother-in-law Helen.

According to Poeschl, “John has provided apprenticeships to many glass artists who have trained at his studio and now are part of the blown glass movement in Laguna Beach. He has made a huge investment into future generations of glass artists who continue to call Laguna Beach home. His work/live lifestyle and creativity through the masterful manipulation of molten glass make John a ‘National Treasure.’”

Since 1977 he has sold his glass creations at the Festival, as well as entertained all who stop by to witness how this ancient art form is made.

The Montage is located at 30801 S Coast Hwy.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here.

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.