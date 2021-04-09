NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 29  |  April 9, 2021

Homeowners and small businesses may request penalty 040921

Homeowners and small businesses may request penalty cancellations if directly affected by COVID-19 

An Executive Order by Governor Gavin Newsom allows homeowners and small businesses to request property tax penalty cancellations if they’ve been directly affected by COVID-19. The first day to submit those requests for cancellation of the late penalties for the second installment and pay the base taxes due is Tuesday, April 13. All penalty cancellation requests must be submitted along with the base property taxes no later than May 6, 2021.

“While we have seen great improvements with vaccinations, a decrease in hospitalizations, and a decreased rate of positivity, many Orange County residents have been directly impacted by COVID-19,” said Orange County Treasurer Shari Freidenrich. “For that reason, under direction from the Governor’s executive orders, my office will grant penalty cancellations for certain homeowners and small businesses that were unable to deliver their payment timely due to an impact from COVID-19. Payment of base property taxes is required with the submittal of the request.”

For those who have been directly impacted by COVID-19 and do not pay their second installment property taxes by April 12, they should complete the COVID-19 Penalty Cancellation Request Form and provide appropriate supporting documentation related to their request. Although the county is not able to change the payment deadline set by state law, Freidenrich says they are able to extend the time to submit and pay the base property taxes. 

Examples of direct impacts due to COVID-19 may include illness, hospitalization, quarantine, loss of employment, or business closures. Examples of documentation include hospitalization records, doctor’s notes, employment notifications due to a business closure, layoff notices, rent receipt postponement notices/waivers, CA EDD Unemployment Insurance claim letters, etc. 

As these requests will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis, taxpayers are encouraged to apply and provide their specific circumstances to be considered.

For further details, go to www.ttc.ocgov.com/property-tax/informationfaqs/penalty-cancellation-request.

 

