 Volume 13, Issue 29  |  April 9, 2021

Checking in on Grandpappy 040921

Checking in on Grandpappy and the newest entry in Laguna restaurants

By Diane Armitage

This week, I thought I’d check in with one of our longest-running restaurants in Laguna Beach – 230 Forest – and our newest newbie in town – Poke Tiki

26 years and still going strong

Chef Marc Cohen established his “California Cuisine” restaurant, 230 Forest, in 1995 when very few people even knew what that kind of cuisine was. Chef Marc proved a trailblazer in the field and 26 years later, with a world of chefs scrabbling after his lead, he’s still manning the daily helm at the busy downtown location. 

Officially one of our oldest-running restaurants in town, Cohen has his share of war stories, the most of which occurred in the year we’ve just experienced. Last spring, he chose to permanently close the local favorite restaurant Watermarc, and significantly reduced operations at his Aliso Viejo-based Opah Seafood Grill.

Checking in Diane and Craig

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Diane Armitage

Chef Craig Cohen celebrates 26 years this year as the Chef/Owner of the ever-popular 230 Forest

“When the City of Laguna opted to create this Promenade, it was a real life-saver,” he noted. 

“I’m just hoping the Promenade continues to get extensions; maybe someday it can become a permanent thing,” he said.

Sitting in the late afternoon summer sun, I almost felt like a tourist enjoying our beachy town for the first time. It was Happy Hour, something that Chef Marc has stoutly insisted on maintaining from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday (excluding holidays). 

I ordered the waiter’s recommendation, 230’s best-selling Mission Fig Margarita with fresh fig purée, silver tequila, and pressed lime. It was simple and smooth and entirely too drinkable. 

Checking in fig margarita

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Diane Armitage

230 Forest continues to create some of the craftiest cocktails in town, including this best-selling Mission Fig Margarita

My concierge buddy, Ali, opted for the Blood Orange Paloma, with Sauza tequila, fresh grapefruit juice, soda, and house-made blood orange syrup.

Checking in paloma

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Diane Armitage

Another popular cocktail at 230 Forest, the Blood Orange Paloma

Because I’ve only been ordering 230’s takeout all this time, I opted for one of my favorites, Kung Pao Calamari. In my opinion, calamari is always best eaten fresh out of the chef’s kitchen; it typically doesn’t travel well. 

This 230 dish is a heaping pile of melded sweet, salty, and spicy tastes as lightly breaded calamari is flash-fried with peanuts and Japanese eggplant (milder than the larger cousin). It’s tumbled and served with just the right amount of sauce pooling at the bottom of the bowl. As a bar menu item, it’s plenty of munching for two or three people. 

Checking in calamari

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Diane Armitage

230 Forest’s Kung Pao Calamari is a wildly popular bar menu staple

Chef Marc continues to serve a lunch and dinner menu of local favorites – eight soups and salads (including his famous Maui Onion Soup), three sandwiches he simply can’t remove from the menu for fear of instant uprising, and seven entrées that wander the gamut from Fish ‘n Chips to an out-of-this-world Maple-Brined Pork Chop. Everything on the menu is available to-go. 

230 Forest is open daily at 11 a.m.

The Make-Your-Own-Poke-Bowl has landed in Laguna

With memories of Kung Pao Calamari still dancing in my head, I next poked my head into the brand-new Poke Tiki shop in the HIP District. Perfectly situated in the old Project Juice location, it’s just south of Gina’s Pizza and Banzai Bowls

Three weeks ago, Poke Tiki just sort of suddenly showed up. 

“It was crazy how fast it all came together,” said GM and family owner Elliot Cho. “We have a regular client in our San Clemente location who is a Laguna local and he told us about this space. It was already pretty much set up for us when we walked in the door.”

Checking in staff

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Diane Armitage

Welcome the Poke Tiki staff: (L-R) Shift Lead Nick Bower, GM and Co-Owner Elliott Chu, and Line Server Shannon Salomon 

Elliot’s father, Jun, dreamed up the poke concept a few years ago. 

“He was just looking at trends and he said it was time for a build-your-own-poke-bowl place. So, my Mom, Christine, got involved and we started one. It turns out my Dad was right.”

The Cho family owns the original location in San Clemente and is 100 percent owner of the new Laguna Beach location. They’ve recently begun franchising with at least 5-10 other Poke Tiki shops popping up across the country. 

There is no better description than “build your own” and, frankly, I love counter service restaurants (like downtown’s Slice Pizza) who get so darned creative. Poke Tiki ranks with some of the most creative I’ve witnessed. 

Checking in fish

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Diane Armitage

Poke Tiki’s Make-Your-Own-Ahi-Bowl is a hit

On the one side, you have nine different types of super-fresh raw fish, shrimp, and albacore crab salad (so good). The family receives two deliveries weekly, with tuna and albacore being wild-caught and the salmon being farmed. 

Choose your base of rice, salad, or chips. Then, depending on your order size, choose between one and three large scoops of your fish choice. 

Checking in toppings

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Diane Armitage

Poke Tiki’s toppings are all options for your meal

Toppings are next, and this is better than any Baskin Robbins I’ve seen. Aside from the small added cost for avocado, more than 15 ingredients are included in the price. Scan through seaweed salad, cucumbers, edamame, cilantro, sweet corn, fresh ginger, onions, wasabi, and more. Consider a dash of sesame seeds before moving on to the five signature sauces.

I choose spicy tuna and the crab salad atop the salad base. They pile on my requested toppings and Shannon suggests the spicy mayo. (Were I not just freed from a five-day fast, I probably would have opted for their signature sauce or the mild/medium/hot levels of Volcano sauce they serve.)

My BFF, Lisa, chooses brown rice with spicy tuna and salmon with toppings of crab, green onions, and seaweed noodles. 

Checking in finished dish

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Diane Armitage

Poke Tiki’s finished result

Elliot says his mother likes to think of herself as a barista so, aside from a variety of bottled drinks, the team offers specialty coffee drinks and hand-made sparkling sodas. Lisa and I both opt for the sparkling ginger-ade and, goodness, it was worth the tiny wait. 

As fellow Virgos, Lisa and I might be loosely termed “germaphobes.” In fact, yet another fellow Virgo who claims to be “pristine” – my mixologist buddy Sean Melia – was texting me photos of his Poke Tiki lunch this weekend. 

 I’ve never tried a counter-service ahi bowl place, but I’m glad I waited for this one. The place is sparkling clean, the staff is meticulous, and giant plexiglass separates you from the food options. 

The meal, however, is a greater testament to this family’s care and concern; this is truly some of the freshest sushi-grade fish I’ve tasted. It’s a small wonder that my BFF now regularly trots down from her Laguna Beach Books store for a quick, healthy lunch break. Now, I’m quite sure I’ll be joining her for lunch more often.

Poke Tiki is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day for dining and delivery.   

The best-selling author and blogger on The Best of Laguna Beach™, Diane Armitage is on an endless quest for the most imaginative adventures in Laguna’s restaurants, events, and lifestyle. Check out chef interviews, retail and restaurant news, and favorite events at https://thebestoflagunabeach.com/ and follow on Instagram @BestofLagunaBeach (look for Diane’s smiling face).

 

