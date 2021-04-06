NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 28  |  April 6, 2021

Laguna Beach Garden Club welcomes guest speaker 040621

Laguna Beach Garden Club welcomes guest speaker Deborah Shaw on Friday

The Laguna Beach Garden Club is excited to welcome Deborah Shaw on Friday, April 9 at 10 a.m. as its featured guest speaker. She will highlight the biological wealth that humanity enjoys through art. 

The artworks she will discuss are selected for inclusion in The New York Botanical Garden’s Fourth Triennial exhibition, which is a partnership of the American Society of Botanical Artist and The New York Botanical Garden and devoted to the biological diversity in cultivated utilitarian plants. The exhibition is scheduled in fall of 2021 to travel to The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens. 

Ms. Shaw will detail how these plants have lessons to teach about the evolution and future potential of our botanical heritage. Deborah will share fascinating stories by these useful plants as we seek to increase the resilience of what we grow.

In our recent past, agriculture has focused on an increasingly narrower range of important crops, leading to greatly reduced genetic diversity. Lack of diversity raises the risk of widespread insecurity from changing climate, environmental stresses, and susceptibility to disease. 

Heirloom varieties play a role in increasing genetic diversity, as do wild relatives. The genetic material contained in a broader range of cultivated plants and their wild relatives can serve as building blocks for “updating” the resiliency of our crops and gardens. 

The speaker series is available to all members of LBGC. Membership information is available at www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org. Currently membership is reduced for the remaining years’ speakers and events; check out LBGC’s website for details. The club has more amazing speakers planned every month as well as the triumphant return of its Gate and Garden Tour 2021.

The Laguna Beach Garden Club, Inc. was founded in 1928 in beautiful Laguna Beach and celebrated its 91st anniversary in February. Its members support a wide variety of projects related to education in gardening, horticulture, landscape and floral design, conservation, ecology, and bird life. 

LBGC are members of the California Garden Club Inc., which includes membership in the National Garden Clubs Inc. The club is incorporated and has well defined by-laws with a 501(c)(3) nonprofit designation.

 

