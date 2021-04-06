LBHS Schedules

Varsity

Tues, April 6

Boys Volleyball

@ Capo Valley Christian

6:15 p.m.





Girls Soccer

Home vs. Huntington Beach

6:30 p.m.





Boys Basketball

Home vs. Villa Park

7 p.m.

Wed, April 7

Boys Soccer

Home vs. Corona del Mar

6:30 p.m.

Thurs, April 8

Boys Baseball

Home vs. Nogales

3:15 p.m.





Boys Volleyball

Home vs. Marina

5:45 p.m.





Girls Basketball

@ Calvary Chapel

7 p.m.

Fri, April 9

Football

@ Estancia

7 p.m.

Sat, April 10

Boys Baseball

@ Costa Mesa

11 a.m.





Girls Basketball

@ Estancia

1:30 p.m.

Winners announced for 2021 Art That’s Small at City Hall

On April 1, the City of Laguna Beach Arts Commission released a video announcing the award winners for its annual Art That’s Small at City Hall exhibition.

The exhibition features works by 57 artists from throughout Orange County, measuring 12” x 12” or smaller. The exhibition is currently on display in the first-floor hallways of Laguna Beach City Hall.

First place winner Yuri Kuznetsov – “Sweet Home”

The entries were juried by local artist Michael Obermeyer, former Arts Commissioner and founder of the Art That’s Small program Mike Tauber, and signature member of the American Society of Miniature Painters Carol Heiman-Greene. This year’s award recipients are:

--1st place and $500 honorarium – Yuri Kuznetsov, Sweet Home

--2nd place and $250 honorarium – Hedy Buzan, At the Evening Hour

--3rd place and $125 honorarium – Elizabeth McGhee, Cap Rocket I

--Honorable Mentions – Gregory Gallardo, Jody Gerber, and Mason Williams

Second place winner Hedy Buzan – “At the Evening Hour”

The announcement video and entire exhibition can be viewed at https://youtu.be/-PEwdMaOn5A.

The exhibition can be viewed in person by appointment only during normal City Hall business hours through Thursday, April 15.

To schedule an appointment, contact Arts Program Coordinator Michael McGregor at [email protected] or (949) 497-0743.

Third place winner Elizabeth McGhee – “Cap Rocket I”

This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

Laguna Beach Live! announces second tailgate party for May 2

Save the date, Laguna Beach Live! is bringing its second tailgate party to City Lot 10 on Sunday, May 2. Black Market Reverie will be performing with their eclectic sound and speakeasy-style jazz. The “gate” opens at 3:30 p.m. and music will be performed from 4:30-6 p.m. without intermission.

Guests enjoying Sept 2020 tailgate event

Cars will be parked in the numbered spaces, every other one (COVID safe). The band will be in the middle, for a theater-in-the-round concept, and you are welcome to set up chairs in front of your car, appropriately distanced from your neighbors.

Cars will be $80 each. You are welcome to bring your own food and beverages but be aware there is no restroom and cars that leave in the middle cannot return.

Black Market Reverie to perform the tailgate concert

Laguna Beach Live! is excited to present its first Live! concert of 2021. There are only 30 spaces available and Laguna Live! members get to purchase tickets first.

Tickets for the public will be available at www.lagunabeachlive.org on Thursday, April 1.

The tailgate concert will be held in the City Lot 10, 725 Laguna Canyon Road, next to seven7seven. (Christmas Tree Lot, next to Art-A-Fair).

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach to offer Basketball Skills Camp starting on April 19

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is excited to announce the return of basketball in its Clubhouse!

“Although we are not running a full basketball league,” states Sports and Recreation Director Erik Vasquez, “we are excited to get the community’s youth back in our gym for a seven-week basketball skills camp!”

To stay in accordance with health and safety guidelines of COVID-19, the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach has decided to run a basketball skills camp in place of its usual spring basketball league.

“It is important to us to get the kids active again and working not only on their athletic skills but also their social and emotional well-being,” explains Vasquez. “Participants will work on specific skills surrounding shooting, ball handling, triple threat, and defense as well as skills in leadership, teamwork, and building relationship with peers.”

2019 Basketball League Winners – pre-COVID-19

The Basketball Skills Camp will run from April 19-June 3 in the gym at BGC’s Canyon Enrichment Center. Kindergarten through 3rd grade will practice on Monday and Wednesday with grades 4th through 8th practicing on Tuesdays and Thursdays. There are two sessions to choose from: 3-4:15 p.m. or 4:30-5:45 p.m. The cost is $100 plus annual BGC membership. Registration is now open, and limited, so sign up today.

For more information and to register, email [email protected] or visit www.bgclagunabeach.org. The Boys & Girls Club is also offering Spring Break Camp. Visit the website for more information.

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach service area includes Laguna Beach, Aliso Viejo, Lake Forest, and the surrounding communities. The Club offers a nationally recognized and award-winning year-round Out-of-School enrichment program that focuses not only on the whole child but on the whole family. For nearly 70 years, the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach has offered an array of programming that focuses on leadership development, health and wellness, academic success, and creative expression.

The Laguna Canyon Enrichment Center is located at 1085 Laguna Canyon Rd.

For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org or call (949) 494-2535.

Gate & Garden Tour will take place in person on May 1, with timed entries

Laguna Beach Garden Club has announced that it will be resuming its 15-year tradition of a spring garden tour open to the public and Garden Club members alike. In 2019 the Club had a stellar, sold-out event that broke records for funds raised to support local school gardens, scholarships for local students, and civic environmental and beautification projects in town.

Consequently, the bar has been set high to provide another experience that will thrill the senses.

“When I think of spring and Laguna Beach, one of the first thoughts that jumps to mind is the incredible experience of attending a garden tour. It just screams out spring, a new beginning!” says LB Garden Club member Karen Nelson. “To think about being outside, enjoying nature, and seeing beautiful gardens created by some of our city’s residents is a joy.”

Of course, 2021 will have an entirely new normal given the necessary adjustments to living in the time of COVID-19.

This year Susan Denton, a Garden Club member and retired nurse practitioner with a Master’s Degree in Nursing from UCLA, has taken the position of Gate & Garden Tour Director. Susan’s medical background and knowledge of epidemiology are a wonderful bonus in planning for a safe and enjoyable tour for all.

Susan Denton, 2021 Gate & Garden Tour Director

“For the foreseeable future, when people are out in public and wearing masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing are ‘musts’ to help prevent disease that may occur wherever we go,” says Susan.

“In addition to these precautions, entrance tickets will be timed this year to allow for social distancing of our tour guests. This will be integral to providing our guests a safe Gate & Garden Tour experience.

“By nature of the tour being an outdoor event, it meets the threshold of being a lower risk event as the large volume of air outdoors serves to dilute the virus that might be shed by others in the space. But each individual needs to make their own health decisions based on their risk factors and vaccination status.”

The host venue will be the beautiful and historic Laguna Beach County Water District’s “Mediterranean Revival” District headquarters located at 306 Third St.

“This venue allows us much more space to spread out and allow our guests to experience all that the tour has to offer,” Susan adds.

For more details, and to purchase tickets visit www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org.

Early Bird tickets are available until April 23 for $50 plus a handling fee. For more information or sponsorship opportunities, email Susan Denton at [email protected].

JoAnne Artman Gallery presents Garden Party, an exclusively online show

I went to a garden party

To reminisce with my old friends

A chance to share old memories

And play our songs again…

“Garden Party”, Rick Nelson, 1972

JoAnne Artman Gallery is pleased to present Garden Party, an exclusive online exhibition featuring works by America Martin, Anna Kincaide, Mary Finlayson, and Michael Callas. Creating intricate narratives by utilizing qualities of historical and visual meaning intrinsically linked to the symbolically laden flower imagery, each artist takes on a different approach. Lushly romantic or clinically studied, flowers provide a rich resource for an interpretation of meaning as well as a celebration of form.

Reimagining the still life tradition with fresh eyes, America Martin maintains her focus on the everyday objects that inform, inspire, and enhance ordinary existence. Continuously challenging her utilization of color and varied mark making, Martin evokes both smooth, bold curves as well as hard, geometric lines. Emphasizing the texture and grain of the paper or canvas, Martin explores the possibilities of the still theme. Visually notating her surroundings, Martin’s choice to either highlight or obscure particular elements reveals personal allegorical and symbolic significance in each composition. Her flowers and figures are given personalities and attitudes as their energetic marks and gestural lines reinvent each still life into a decisively modern, unexpected interpretation.

America Martin’s “In The Garden Under the Leaves It’s Still Beautiful”

Communicating emotion and narrative with limited assistance from her figure’s facial expressions, Anna Kincaide creates cascades of flowers that cover her subjects to explore anonymity and transformation. Headless and bursting forth with florals, Kincaide’s figures showcase the idea of ambiguity between our bodies, identities, and thoughts. Incorporating elements of fashion photography and contemporary socio-cultural emblems of status and identity, her figures define the separation between body and mind. Through control and spontaneous disruption, she conveys femininity, confidence, beauty, and mystique.

Click on photo for a larger image

Anna Kincaide’s “Beautiful Day”

Navigating the themes of intimacy, memory, and self, Mary Finlayson’s gouache paintings reflect the vulnerable narratives unveiled through ownership of possessions. Flattening the perspective of each scene, her still lifes provide a voyeuristic glimpse into each curated space. Considering interiors as portraits that contain their own narratives, her compositions explore the stories that each space tells about the people who inhabit them. Capturing the intimacy of each scene, her energetic lines evoke movement that helps enliven the otherwise stagnant settings and floral arrangements.

Mary Finlayson’s “Dotted Vase at Night”

Rooted in Pop art, street art, graphic design, and his life in Southern California, Michael Callas’ paintings are done with spray paint and precise stencil work. Intricately produced through a rigorous process of drafting, mapping, and hand-cutting templates before being transposed onto canvas with aerosol paints, Callas creates a surface that is uniform and rich in color. His floral diptychs capture the feeling of being surrounded by a fresh bouquet while maintaining his pop sensibility.

Michael Callas’ “Pastel Flowers”

These artists’ work will inspire, provoke, engage and mesmerize. With visual perceptions always changing, peek behind the stories told and you’re sure to find the right artistic expression.

The exhibition will continue until May 29 and can be accessed here.

Works are also on display by appointment at 346 N Coast Hwy. For more information, contact JoAnne Artman at (949) 510-5481 or email [email protected].

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is seeking out volunteer assistance as they prepare to reopen their doors

By ALEXIS AMARADIO

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is preparing to reopen to the public in the next few weeks, after the pandemic’s restrictions reduced their visitation capacities to appointment only.

As the shelter begins the reopening process, they are looking for multiple volunteers who want to help serve the shelter and its animals.

To become a volunteer, you must be at least 18 years old, and be able to commit to a 4-hour shift each week with a minimum 6-month commitment.

To begin the process to become a volunteer, individuals must fill out a volunteer application at the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter, and then someone from the team will be in contact to schedule a training and orientation session. The next anticipated session is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 17 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Courtesy of Volunteers of Laguna Beach

Animal Shelter Facebook page

Laguna Beach Animal Shelter volunteers with Bobby and Sharman

Throughout the training session, individuals will learn about the responsibilities of being a volunteer, and what the schedule for available hours and days in a shift would look like. Some available roles could include walking the dogs, reception duties such as answering the phones or greeting visitors, or various cleaning activities like vacuuming and bathing the animals. Volunteers will also be able to offer helpful information on a variety of pet-related topics, such as solving behavioral problems or responsibility matters. The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter notes that volunteers play an avid role in caring for and housing the animals, and are a critical component to their operations. The shelter is looking forward to welcoming back its volunteers in a safe manner.

Attending the orientation is not a commitment, so if it is determined that an individual cannot continue due to scheduling or any other factors, you can decline to continue on.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter was established in 1975, and provides care for sick, injured, or abandoned animals. They also offer adoption procedures designed to place an animal in a home in which they will be loved for and taken care of. Through time the shelter has gained a five percent return rate, versus the national return rate of 50 percent.

Additionally, the shelter is home to PUP Laguna Beach, a nonprofit corporation aimed to decrease the gap between City funding and giving the proper care to animals that need it most. Often times animals that come to the shelter have been involved in situations that require rehabilitation procedures before adoption can occur, so it is critical that they are given the resources to succeed.

If interested in volunteering, call the shelter at (949) 497-3552 between 11 a.m.-4 p.m. daily to schedule an appointment or to complete the application.

LB Chamber of Commerce to host 3rd annual Golf Tournament on May 17

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce will host its 3rd annual Golf Tournament presented by Julie Laughton Design Build on Monday, May 17, at the beautiful Aliso Viejo Country Club.

Located in the hills of Saddleback Valley and surrounded by spectacular views of pristine mountain ranges and picturesque valleys, Aliso Viejo Country Club is an oasis from the fast-paced life of Orange County.

The proceeds from the event will benefit the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce, a vital business and community advocate.

2nd annual Golf Tournament held in 2019

Golf Tournament tickets are going fast at the low price of $175 for individual golfers, $700 for foursomes. The Chamber promises all participants a fun day of golfing, networking opportunities, prize-winning chances, and delicious dining options.

“We are anticipating a sold-out tournament this year,” said Sandy Morales, President & CEO of the Laguna Beach Chamber. “We are very thankful that Julie Laughton Design Build has decided to be our presenting sponsor!”

Guests enjoying the 2019 tournament

Contests and surprises will be offered throughout the day and participants will have the opportunity to “Beat a Pro.” There will also be a raffle and silent auction featuring amazing items donated by generous Chamber members and sponsors. Starting with Bloody Mary’s and ending with a lovely dinner, you will not want to miss this amazing day.

To reserve your spot or become a sponsor, click here.