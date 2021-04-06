NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 28  |  April 6, 2021

Police Files 040621

Police Files

Dog is reunited with his owner after being stolen from local grocery store

On Sunday, April 4 at approximately 9 p.m., an officer responded to Ralph’s (700 South Coast Hwy) in reference a stolen dog investigation. The dog owner secured his 3-year-old Lhasa Apso “Beauderaux” to a bike rack and entered the store. Upon exiting, he realized his dog was missing. The owner searched the parking lot and after negative results, he met with the store employees and reviewed the surveillance camera. He observed an allegedly intoxicated male take his dog and flee in a silver sedan. 

Shortly thereafter, dispatchers received a call reporting a suspected intoxicated driver leaving a north Laguna restaurant. The reporting party was an employee who advised a male was refused service due to his obvious intoxication. The male left the restaurant in a grey Honda. 

Minutes later, dispatchers received another call from an employee from an adjacent restaurant reporting an allegedly intoxicated male was inside their business requesting alcohol. The male left and walked towards a grey Honda.

Officers located the Honda and conducted a vehicle enforcement stop in the 300 block of Cypress Drive. The driver was identified as Christopher Barbee (Artesia resident). He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of DUI. 

Another officer responded to the scene and observed Barbee’s passenger was in possession of “Beauderaux.” The dog was recovered and reunited with his emotional and grateful owner. 

According to LBPD PIO Lt. Jim Cota, Barbee was arrested on suspicion of DUI and felony theft of the dog. He was later transported to Orange County Jail.

Editor’s Note: An arrest contains allegations that a suspect has committed a crime. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

 

