 April 6, 2021

Laguna Board of REALTORS® gives back with Clean Laguna LBOR Trash Pickup Project

When Kendall Clark became president of the Laguna Board of REALTORS® (LBOR), she wanted to amplify the group’s community outreach. “There used to be a program called Zero Trash, but the founder (Chip McDermott) moved out of town, and I wanted to initiate a project that would give back to the city.”

She started the program with LBOR’s Realtor membership. It’s called Clean Laguna LBOR Trash Pickup Project, and volunteers will be taking it to the streets on Monday, April 19.

Laguna Board Main Beach

LBOR Trash Pickup Project at Main Beach on February 15

“It is our way of giving back to the town and people that have done so much for us,” Clark says. “We are organizing monthly cleanups around town with our Realtors and business affiliates. Our first cleanup took place February 15, and it was great with about 18 people participating. March was canceled due to rain, but we are scheduled to go again April 19.” 

The third Monday of every month, the group will clean up a different part of town. On April 19, they will start at City Hall and move to the surrounding streets. 

Realtor and affiliate participants will meet at City Hall at 9 a.m., and the pickup will continue until 10:30 a.m.

Clark says, “We’ve done the beach already. Next month we’ll pick a different area.”

Laguna Board restaurant

February 15 LBOR Trash Pickup at Main Beach cobblestones area

Gloves will be provided, and participants are asked to wear a mask and follow physical distancing and guidelines.

The mission of the Laguna Board of REALTORS® is “to meet the ongoing professional needs of the membership in the unique coastal marketplace (it serves), maintaining the highest levels of excellence and integrity since 1924.”

Although not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, LBOR normally has two major fundraisers each year which attract people from Laguna Beach and the surrounding communities: The Taste for Charity in May and the Pet Parade & Chili Cook-off in September. 

According to LBOR’s website, “These events and others that LBOR sponsors, are wonderful opportunities to meet fellow agents and promote strong relationships in the communities we serve.”

For more information about LBOR, go to www.lagunarealtors.org.

 

