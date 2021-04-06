NewLeftHeader

few clouds

69.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 28  |  April 6, 2021

Double trouble 040621

Double trouble

Double trouble lightning

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Matthew Villalobos

Dual lightning strikes at 9 p.m. on Wednesday night, the 31st of March. Warm, dry air with scattered clouds. Out in the distance a lightning bolt – and for the next 30 minutes mother nature put on a show. Photo taken from Ocean Vista Drive.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.