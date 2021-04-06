NewLeftHeader

few clouds

69.2°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 28  |  April 6, 2021

Where’s Maggi Answer 040621

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

The door to the historic “Chateau” is also known as the offices of the orthodontist Dr. DiGiovanni, on Glenneyre. Several Stu News readers were onto Maggi’s whereabouts, including Mark Porterfield who remembers it when it was home to Chateau Realty. Nancy Milby also appreciates the dolphin topiary out front. Jeffrey LaVal was onto it, as was Seymour Gorelick who knew that it had been moved from the original location (downtown). Cathy Bosko remembers when it was an antique store. Steve Parks noted that the property was moved in the 1970s. Kathy Yao knows it as “the castle” because of its round tower. Nancy Wade and Rick Balzer knew it too. 

Thanks, everyone, for playing along! 

Check in on Friday for a new challenge.    

Where's Maggi 4 6 21

Click on photo for a larger image

Door to the historic “Chateau” on Glenneyre

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.