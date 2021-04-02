NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 27  |  April 2, 2021

Photo by Marshall Aren

Have patience with the construction congestion as the Caltrans Culvert Replacement Project commences. The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is in the process of replacing the box culvert under Coast Highway at Main Beach. Traffic will be reduced to two lanes (one lane in each direction) between Ocean and Broadway on Coast Highway from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days/week. Full road closures may happen overnight periodically throughout the project, and detours will be in place. Upcoming overnight full road closures are currently scheduled for April 8 and 10 from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. During the full closures, there will be a detour in place utilizing Ocean Avenue, Beach Street, and Broadway. Signs will help guide drivers through the detour route.

Photo by Marshall Aren

The estimated construction dates are from April 1 until May 28. Construction work will be done in two phases and Caltrans crews will be working double shifts as needed to finish by Memorial Day. The culvert

is now 100 years old, and the concrete inside the culvert is crumbling, exposing corroded rebar. To ensure stability of the culvert and for the safety of drivers using Coast Highway, the culvert had to be replaced as soon as possible. To view a livestream traffic camera from the City of Laguna Beach, click here.

 

