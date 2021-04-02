NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 27  |  April 2, 2021

Winners announced for 2021 Art That’s Small at City Hall

On Thursday, April 1, the City of Laguna Beach Arts Commission released a video announcing the award winners for its annual Art That’s Small at City Hall exhibition. 

The exhibition features works by 57 artists from throughout Orange County, measuring 12” x 12” or smaller. The exhibition is currently on display in the first-floor hallways of Laguna Beach City Hall.

Submitted photo

First place winner Yuri Kuznetsov – “Sweet Home”

The entries were juried by local artist Michael Obermeyer, former Arts Commissioner and founder of the Art That’s Small program Mike Tauber, and signature member of the American Society of Miniature Painters Carol Heiman-Greene. This year’s award recipients are:

--1st place and $500 honorarium – Yuri Kuznetsov, Sweet Home

--2nd place and $250 honorarium – Hedy Buzan, At the Evening Hour

--3rd place and $125 honorarium –  Elizabeth McGhee, Cap Rocket I

--Honorable Mentions – Gregory Gallardo, Jody Gerber, and Mason Williams

Submitted photo

Second place winner Hedy Buzan – “At the Evening Hour” 

The announcement video and entire exhibition can be viewed at https://youtu.be/-PEwdMaOn5A

The exhibition can be viewed in person by appointment only during normal City Hall business hours through April 15. 

To schedule an appointment, contact Arts Program Coordinator Michael McGregor at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (949) 497-0743.

Submitted photo

Third place winner Elizabeth McGhee – “Cap Rocket I” 

This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

 

