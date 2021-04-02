LBHS Schedules

Varsity

Fri, April 2

Boys Basketball

Home vs. Dana Hills

3 p.m.





Football

Home vs. Ocean View

7 p.m.

Sat, April 3

Boys Baseball

@ Tustin (double header)

11 a.m./1 p.m.

Guest Column

Wayne Thiebaud: Clowns – An Appreciation

By Hedy Buzan

Laguna Art Museum has reopened with a treasure of a show – Wayne Thiebaud: Clowns. It is a treat.

There is something extraordinary in the final works of great artists. When an artist has spent a life exploring the meaning and range of painting as openly and honestly as Thiebaud, there is something otherworldly in the work. All is truth, the unessential is stripped away. A lifetime of skills come up against the wisdom of age and newly resonant work emerges. We see this in Monet, Bonnard, and Klee, and in Thiebaud’s clowns.

And since it is Thiebaud, the work is simultaneously accessible and deep, rooted in art history and slyly funny, idiosyncratic yet universal. Clowns are of course a weighted subject. Tragic and comic, the clown entertains in his own liminal space between artifice and greater truth. He is egotistic, the butt of jokes, given to pratfalls and misconceptions, his time in the spotlight fleeting, his true identity masked in an absurd costume and a mask of greasepaint.

These clowns are existential artists, parading our foibles out before us in all their absurd self-important glory. We look and laugh at them as we recognize ourselves. But Thiebaud is not only spectator but actor. He too knows what it is to be an artist as a public figure. So we see clowns wrestling with fame, a Jack-in-the-Box clown with his apprentice, mauled by an Animal Crackers tiger, loving and loathing the spotlight, his only pal his circus dog. The clown is a lonely figure.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Wayne Thiebaud, “Clown and Circle,” 2015, oil on board, © 2020 Wayne Thiebaud/Licensed by VAGA at Artists Right Society (ARS), NY

But these clowns are not so lonely, they have one another. The galleries are populated by references to other artists, also in the guise of clowns. There is a large drawing of a dog with his Picasso-like clown owner, in trademark striped shirt, another where a Cezanne-like clown drapes an arm over his Thiebaud-like pal, a silver wigged portrait calls out Andy Warhol, an elderly clown evokes Daumier’s barristers and simultaneously is an observation of the vagaries of age: the stoop, the elephantine ears, the reddened nose.

But beyond the iconography is the work itself. The drawing is magnificent. This is an artist who draws like an angel, a just reward for drawing every day for an entire life. On display are three exceptional studies for larger works that stand alone as accomplished pieces. The first, in brush and ink, of a clown and his dog is like an Asian Zen drawing, not a line out of place; the second of clowns peeking out behind a central figure (multiple personalities?) could be a master class in gesture drawing; while a third in blunted pencil carries the ragged pathos of Charlie Chaplin.

Several large pieces are great virile charcoal drawings. Thiebaud retains his chops. The large Picasso-like clown and dog mentioned above includes a secret palimpsest under-drawing on the left. The work looks like a preparatory drawing for a painting that was halted, as if Thiebaud walked back into the studio and recognized it as an extant magical piece of art and left it alone.

Or did he? On closer examination there is a novel streak of red paint. In his lifetime oeuvre of works filled with linear brushstrokes, thick impasto paint, or the random idiosyncratic gesture, Thiebaud points out the artifice inherent in his work. Art is a parallel magical reality...just like the circus.

Finally, at the end of the show is a lovely little multi-colored self portrait of Thiebaud from twenty years previous. A tour de force of highly colored paint with a magical dance of hair rendered as free brushstrokes, it reminded this writer of a small portrait of Watteau at the Gulbenkian Museum. It reveals Thiebaud as an amazingly skilled prankster: the clown among us revealing and reveling in the Greater Truth.

Go see this show. It is awesome.

Advance tickets for timed entry are available at www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Dr on the corner of North Coast Hwy and Cliff Drive.

Gate & Garden Tour will take place in person on May 1, with timed entries

Laguna Beach Garden Club has announced that it will be resuming its 15-year tradition of a spring garden tour open to the public and Garden Club members alike. In 2019 the Club had a stellar, sold-out event that broke records for funds raised to support local school gardens, scholarships for local students, and civic environmental and beautification projects in town.

Consequently, the bar has been set high to provide another experience that will thrill the senses.

“When I think of spring and Laguna Beach, one of the first thoughts that jumps to mind is the incredible experience of attending a garden tour. It just screams out spring, a new beginning!” says LB Garden Club member Karen Nelson. “To think about being outside, enjoying nature, and seeing beautiful gardens created by some of our city’s residents is a joy.”

Of course, 2021 will have an entirely new normal given the necessary adjustments to living in the time of COVID-19.

This year Susan Denton, a Garden Club member and retired nurse practitioner with a Master’s Degree in Nursing from UCLA, has taken the position of Gate & Garden Tour Director. Susan’s medical background and knowledge of epidemiology are a wonderful bonus in planning for a safe and enjoyable tour for all.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Susan Denton, 2021 Gate & Garden Tour Director

“For the foreseeable future, when people are out in public and wearing masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing are ‘musts’ to help prevent disease that may occur wherever we go,” says Susan.

“In addition to these precautions, entrance tickets will be timed this year to allow for social distancing of our tour guests. This will be integral to providing our guests a safe Gate & Garden Tour experience.

“By nature of the tour being an outdoor event, it meets the threshold of being a lower risk event as the large volume of air outdoors serves to dilute the virus that might be shed by others in the space. But each individual needs to make their own health decisions based on their risk factors and vaccination status.”

The host venue will be the beautiful and historic Laguna Beach County Water District’s “Mediterranean Revival” District headquarters located at 306 Third St.

“This venue allows us much more space to spread out and allow our guests to experience all that the tour has to offer,” Susan adds.

For more details, and to purchase tickets visit www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org.

Early Bird tickets are available until April 23 for $50 plus a handling fee. For more information or sponsorship opportunities, email Susan Denton at [email protected].

JoAnne Artman Gallery presents Garden Party, an exclusively online show

I went to a garden party

To reminisce with my old friends

A chance to share old memories

And play our songs again…

“Garden Party”, Rick Nelson, 1972

JoAnne Artman Gallery is pleased to present Garden Party, an exclusive online exhibition featuring works by America Martin, Anna Kincaide, Mary Finlayson, and Michael Callas. Creating intricate narratives by utilizing qualities of historical and visual meaning intrinsically linked to the symbolically laden flower imagery, each artist takes on a different approach. Lushly romantic or clinically studied, flowers provide a rich resource for an interpretation of meaning as well as a celebration of form.

Reimagining the still life tradition with fresh eyes, America Martin maintains her focus on the everyday objects that inform, inspire, and enhance ordinary existence. Continuously challenging her utilization of color and varied mark making, Martin evokes both smooth, bold curves as well as hard, geometric lines. Emphasizing the texture and grain of the paper or canvas, Martin explores the possibilities of the still theme. Visually notating her surroundings, Martin’s choice to either highlight or obscure particular elements reveals personal allegorical and symbolic significance in each composition. Her flowers and figures are given personalities and attitudes as their energetic marks and gestural lines reinvent each still life into a decisively modern, unexpected interpretation.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

America Martin’s “In The Garden Under the Leaves It’s Still Beautiful”

Communicating emotion and narrative with limited assistance from her figure’s facial expressions, Anna Kincaide creates cascades of flowers that cover her subjects to explore anonymity and transformation. Headless and bursting forth with florals, Kincaide’s figures showcase the idea of ambiguity between our bodies, identities, and thoughts. Incorporating elements of fashion photography and contemporary socio-cultural emblems of status and identity, her figures define the separation between body and mind. Through control and spontaneous disruption, she conveys femininity, confidence, beauty, and mystique.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Anna Kincaide’s “Beautiful Day”

Navigating the themes of intimacy, memory, and self, Mary Finlayson’s gouache paintings reflect the vulnerable narratives unveiled through ownership of possessions. Flattening the perspective of each scene, her still lifes provide a voyeuristic glimpse into each curated space. Considering interiors as portraits that contain their own narratives, her compositions explore the stories that each space tells about the people who inhabit them. Capturing the intimacy of each scene, her energetic lines evoke movement that helps enliven the otherwise stagnant settings and floral arrangements.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Mary Finlayson’s “Dotted Vase at Night”

Rooted in Pop art, street art, graphic design, and his life in Southern California, Michael Callas’ paintings are done with spray paint and precise stencil work. Intricately produced through a rigorous process of drafting, mapping, and hand-cutting templates before being transposed onto canvas with aerosol paints, Callas creates a surface that is uniform and rich in color. His floral diptychs capture the feeling of being surrounded by a fresh bouquet while maintaining his pop sensibility.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Michael Callas’ “Pastel Flowers”

These artists’ work will inspire, provoke, engage and mesmerize. With visual perceptions always changing, peek behind the stories told and you’re sure to find the right artistic expression.

The exhibition will continue until May 29 and can be accessed here.

Works are also on display by appointment at 346 N Coast Hwy. For more information, contact JoAnne Artman at (949) 510-5481 or email [email protected].

OC Public Libraries presents 15th annual Literary Orange event

OC Public Libraries has announced its 15th annual Literary Orange event. This year the literary celebration will be held virtually, with a lineup of keynote sessions by award-winning authors.

OC Public Libraries has worked for nearly a year to continue the celebration that unites authors, readers, and libraries. Registration for Literary Orange is open now at https://literaryorange.org.

This year’s Literary Orange will feature:

Harlan Coben, Wednesday, April 7 at 6:30 p.m. – With more than seventy-five million books in print worldwide, Harlan Coben is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of numerous suspense novels, including The Boy from the Woods, Run Away, Don’t Let Go, Home, and Fool Me Once, as well as the multi-award-winning Myron Bolitar series. He is also the creator and executive producer of many television shows, including several critically acclaimed Netflix Original drama series.

Harlan Coben is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of numerous suspense novels

Heather Morris, Wednesday, April 14 at 6:30 p.m. – Heather Morris has been traveling and has enjoyed speaking to groups of all sizes since her book The Tattooist of Auschwitz was first released in the United Kingdom and Australia in 2018.

Lisa Wingate, Wednesday, April 21 at 6:30 p.m. – Lisa Wingate is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of over thirty novels, including the instant New York Times bestseller The Book of Lost Friends and Before We Were Yours, which remained on the list for over two years and has sold over three million copies. She is a Goodreads Choice award winner for historical fiction and a Southern Book Prize winner.

Charles Yu, Wednesday, April 28 at 6:30 p.m. – Charles Yu is the author of four books, including his latest, Interior Chinatown, which won the National Book Award for Fiction and was longlisted for the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction. He has been nominated for two Writers Guild of America awards for his work on the HBO series Westworld, and has written for shows on FX, AMC, Facebook Watch, and Adult Swim. His fiction and non-fiction have appeared in a number of publications including The New Yorker, The New York Times Magazine, The Atlantic, Wired, Time, and Ploughshares.

Charles Yu won the National Book Award for Fiction for “Interior Chinatown”

Tickets for each virtual session are $25 each, which includes a copy of the author’s most recent book. A bundle for all four programs is available for $75. A special VIP bonus package for $85 includes all four author sessions, plus their books, in addition to an exclusive virtual conversation with author Lisa See, who wrote The Island of Sea Women, on May 13.

For more information and to register, visit https://literaryorange.org.

NEA’s Big Read program is inspired this year by women in science

OC Public Libraries is hosting the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Big Read this spring. Lab Girl by Hope Jahren is the selected title this year for its focus on women in science.

From April through May 2021, program offerings include Science Technology Engineering Arts Math (S.T.E.A.M.) activities, guest speakers, and other engaging offerings that keep library users connected with Lab Girl.

Some upcoming programs include:

Thursday, April 15, 7 p.m. – Meet Robin Wall Kimmerer. Kimmerer is a mother, scientist, decorated professor, and enrolled member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation. She is the author of Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teaching of Plants.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Dale Kakkak

Robin Wall Kimmerer

Thursday, May 6, 7 p.m. – In Conversation with Lori Gottlieb. Gottlieb is a psychotherapist and New York Times bestselling author of Maybe You Should Talk to Someone, which is being adapted as a television series with Eva Longoria.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Lori Gottlieb

Thursday, May 20, 7 p.m. – Meet Dr. Lucy Jones. Dr. Jones is the founder of the Dr. Lucy Jones Center for Science and Society. She is the author of The Big Ones and is also a research associate at the Seismological Laboratory of Caltech.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Helen Berger

Dr. Lucy Jones

For more information about OC Public Libraries’ NEA Big Read, including book and author information, visit www.ocpl.org/neabigread.

Established by Congress in 1965, the National Endowment for the Arts is the independent federal agency whose funding and support gives Americans the opportunity to participate in the arts, exercise their imaginations, and develop their creative capacities.

Through partnerships with state arts agencies, local leaders, other federal agencies, and the philanthropic sector, the Arts Endowment supports arts learning, affirms and celebrates America’s rich and diverse cultural heritage, and extends its work to promote equal access to the arts in every community across America.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is seeking out volunteer assistance as they prepare to reopen their doors

By ALEXIS AMARADIO

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is preparing to reopen to the public in the next few weeks, after the pandemic’s restrictions reduced their visitation capacities to appointment only.

As the shelter begins the reopening process, they are looking for multiple volunteers who want to help serve the shelter and its animals.

To become a volunteer, you must be at least 18 years old, and be able to commit to a 4-hour shift each week with a minimum 6-month commitment.

To begin the process to become a volunteer, individuals must fill out a volunteer application at the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter, and then someone from the team will be in contact to schedule a training and orientation session. The next anticipated session is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 17 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Volunteers of Laguna Beach

Animal Shelter Facebook page

Laguna Beach Animal Shelter volunteers with Bobby and Sharman

Throughout the training session, individuals will learn about the responsibilities of being a volunteer, and what the schedule for available hours and days in a shift would look like. Some available roles could include walking the dogs, reception duties such as answering the phones or greeting visitors, or various cleaning activities like vacuuming and bathing the animals. Volunteers will also be able to offer helpful information on a variety of pet-related topics, such as solving behavioral problems or responsibility matters. The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter notes that volunteers play an avid role in caring for and housing the animals, and are a critical component to their operations. The shelter is looking forward to welcoming back its volunteers in a safe manner.

Attending the orientation is not a commitment, so if it is determined that an individual cannot continue due to scheduling or any other factors, you can decline to continue on.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter was established in 1975, and provides care for sick, injured, or abandoned animals. They also offer adoption procedures designed to place an animal in a home in which they will be loved for and taken care of. Through time the shelter has gained a five percent return rate, versus the national return rate of 50 percent.

Additionally, the shelter is home to PUP Laguna Beach, a nonprofit corporation aimed to decrease the gap between City funding and giving the proper care to animals that need it most. Often times animals that come to the shelter have been involved in situations that require rehabilitation procedures before adoption can occur, so it is critical that they are given the resources to succeed.

If interested in volunteering, call the shelter at (949) 497-3552 between 11 a.m.-4 p.m. daily to schedule an appointment or to complete the application.

LB Chamber of Commerce to host 3rd annual Golf Tournament on May 17

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce will host its 3rd annual Golf Tournament presented by Julie Laughton Design Build on Monday, May 17, at the beautiful Aliso Viejo Country Club.

Located in the hills of Saddleback Valley and surrounded by spectacular views of pristine mountain ranges and picturesque valleys, Aliso Viejo Country Club is an oasis from the fast-paced life of Orange County.

The proceeds from the event will benefit the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce, a vital business and community advocate.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

2nd annual Golf Tournament held in 2019

Golf Tournament tickets are going fast at the low price of $175 for individual golfers, $700 for foursomes. The Chamber promises all participants a fun day of golfing, networking opportunities, prize-winning chances, and delicious dining options.

“We are anticipating a sold-out tournament this year,” said Sandy Morales, President & CEO of the Laguna Beach Chamber. “We are very thankful that Julie Laughton Design Build has decided to be our presenting sponsor!”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Guests enjoying the 2019 tournament

Contests and surprises will be offered throughout the day and participants will have the opportunity to “Beat a Pro.” There will also be a raffle and silent auction featuring amazing items donated by generous Chamber members and sponsors. Starting with Bloody Mary’s and ending with a lovely dinner, you will not want to miss this amazing day.

To reserve your spot or become a sponsor, click here.