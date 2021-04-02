NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 27  |  April 2, 2021

Guest Column From Laguna with Love 040221

Guest Column

From Laguna with Love: The Blue Hour 

By Susan Spencer 

We are excited to see one another. We choose to meet for a late lunch at Moulin on Forest Avenue where we indulge in a crisp salad niçoise and baguette, sip on Bordeaux and savor a slow afternoon. Paris was the last time we’d been together, but the friendship of us three women endures. We are amis sharing a sense of connectedness with a mutual love of Laguna, a passion for all things French, and a resilience toward life. 

Some years ago, we joyously walked the streets of the Latin Quarter which led us to the river Seine. In all of its old-market glory, Rue Mouffetard, a long-ago hangout of Hemingway’s, is our favorite spot. Like the three of us, it was young once too and now finds renewed grace in its age. The street charmed us to believe it was our terre – our dance floor – where we, like ballerinas, danced allegro in and out of the perfumeries, markets, and flower shops. We strolled the Luxembourg Gardens like the bon vivant Parisians who mosey along. Children played an enchanting game of Freeze around a small amphitheatre. Rue Mouffetard’s place in the City of Lights nowadays brings fond memories of joy and cheer to our lives. She earns gold stars. 

Today, we wander the lively Laguna streets finding endless amusement in the funky boutiques and the avant-garde art in the polished galleries. At the beach, the children with pail and spade dig in the sand for signs of sand crabs and seashells. They tell each other all that matters, finding delight in the smallest piece of seaweed. In Laguna, we too choose to appreciate the moment. We don’t just walk today, but like Parisians, we flané. We are bailaoras as the blue hour mirrors the turquoise blue of the ocean. We are happiness seekers, waving our invisible skirts like flirtatious gypsies. 

The ocean air whispers furtively as we share with one another past regrets and haunting losses. Confession is easy in the shelter of friends who have been there. We look to each other with forgiving eyes, the secrets we share only made known near the sea by Laguna and the river of Paris. These places are elixirs where we gleefully embrace streets like new lovers flaunting their desires. Here we accept an invitation to live as young girls. We laugh and throw our heads back, sipping our Bordeaux which brings warmth to our souls. Whether at Moulin or the Place de la Contrescarpe in Paris, bistro chairs on sidewalks have us sitting shoulder to shoulder. Whether it is the tides of the Pacific rushing in or the waters of the Seine flowing under bridges, we each take our turn with joy and heartbreak. 

Moulin, a place to reminisce on a slow afternoon 

It is now the blue hour when the sun is breathless, not yet sunset, where the mystery of our lives is hidden deep in these waters. We raise our glasses in tribute and finish our wine at the café while toasting love, redemption, and joie de vivre in Laguna. Hemingway once wrote of Paris as a movable feast. Laguna, to me, is a movable feast with a turquoise blue beach. 

An Orange County transplant, Susan Spencer is a travel writer chasing the next adventure, near and far. 

