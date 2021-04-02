NewLeftHeader

clear sky

69.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 27  |  April 2, 2021

Help Laguna defend “Most Water Wise City” title 040221

Help Laguna defend “Most Water Wise City” title in Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge

Mayor Bob Whalen is vowing to defend Laguna Beach’s title of “Most Water Wise City” that residents won last year despite the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. Whalen is joining mayors across the country in asking residents to take part in the Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation. Laguna has won the title five times since first participating in the annual competition ten years ago. 

The challenge, which runs the duration of the month through April 30, is a nonprofit national community service campaign that encourages leaders to inspire their residents to make a series of simple pledges at www.mywaterpledge.com to use water more efficiently, reduce pollution, and save energy. In return, residents can win $3,000 toward their home utility payments, water saving fixtures, and hundreds of other prizes. Plus, one lucky charity will receive a 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid to serve the community. 

Help Laguna Aliso Creek

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Aliso Creek – residents have committed to eliminating water runoff

Laguna Beach has been a proud supporter of this community-based competition since its inception,” says Whalen. “Our residents have long recognized the value of water and this past year highlights how important a clean and reliable water supply is to our community. The pandemic, like natural disasters and drought, should remind all Californian’s that water in our state is a precious and finite resource. I encourage all residents to do their part and pledge to save water.” 

To participate, residents go to www.mywaterpledge.com and make a series of online pledges to conserve water on behalf of Laguna Beach. Cities compete in the following population categories: 5,000-29,999 residents, 30,000-99,999 residents, 100,000-299,999 residents, 300,000-599,999 residents, and 600,000+ residents. Last year, residents around the nation, from Anchorage to the Florida Keys, made pledges to change behaviors ranging from fixing home leaks to reducing harmful runoff into local rivers and streams. 

Help Laguna Smartscape

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

2019 – Tenth Annual Laguna Water District Smartscape 

In addition to the water saved, Challenge participants pledged to save 8 million gallons of oil, 4 billion gallons of carbon dioxide, 74 million kilowatt hours of electricity, and $14 million in consumer cost savings. Additionally, single-use water bottles will be reduced by 2.6 million, 67,000 pounds of hazardous waste eliminated from our watersheds, and 29 million fewer pounds of waste entering landfills. 

“Throughout this unprecedented pandemic, we’ve all had to reflect on the role water plays in our lives,” stated Keith Van Der Maaten, general manager of the Laguna Beach County Water District. “By taking part in the Wyland Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation, we are reminded of our individual responsibility to use water wisely.”

The National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation is presented by the Wyland Foundation and Toyota, with support from the U.S. EPA WaterSense, The Toro Company, National League of Cities, Conserva Irrigation, EcoSystems Inc., and Earth Friendly Products (makers of ECOS).

To make the pledge and help Laguna Beach defend its title, go to www.mywaterpledge.com.

For more information about the challenge, go to www.wylandfoundation.org.

Laguna Beach County Water District provides water service to 19,000 residents within an 8.5-square-mile area of Laguna Beach. The District’s mission is to furnish a high quality, reliable water supply in a financially responsible manner, while promoting water-use efficiency.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.