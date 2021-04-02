NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 27  |  April 2, 2021

Lennar Foundation makes $50 million transformational gift to City of Hope

World-renowned cancer research and treatment center City of Hope has received a $50 million gift from Lennar Foundation, the charitable arm of homebuilder Lennar Corporation. This transformational gift of hope is the largest single philanthropic contribution to City of Hope Orange County. It will expedite the health care organization’s bold plans to invest $1 billion to develop and operate a comprehensive cancer campus in Irvine and establish an Orange County network of advanced cancer care and research that will speed groundbreaking treatments directly to a community with growing needs.

“This is the start – and it is a monumental start – to show the nation that our work in Orange County will catalyze incredible achievements in health care,” said Robert Stone, president & CEO, City of Hope and the Helen and Morgan Chu Chief Executive Officer Distinguished Chair. “Visionary donors and volunteers have been foundational to City of Hope’s 108-year history and we are deeply grateful to the Lennar Foundation for their extraordinary contributions and longstanding support. With this gift, we will achieve the nexus of unsurpassed medical expertise, future-focused communities, groundbreaking technology, and innovation, all for the single purpose of saving lives.”

(L-R) Physician in Chief Ed Kim; patient Nicole Petersen Murr; Annette Walker, president of City of Hope Orange County; Lennar Foundation Chairman Marshall Ames; and patient Simon Bray at the future 190,000-sq.-ft. Lennar Foundation Cancer Center at City of Hope Orange County

The future 190,000-sq.-ft. Lennar Foundation Cancer Center at City of Hope Orange County will be located on 11 acres at Five Point’s Great Park in the heart of Irvine. It will bring best-in-class cancer care, pioneering research, and lifesaving treatments to the county’s 3.2 million residents. 

Construction is already underway on the comprehensive cancer center, which will open in 2022. In addition, Orange County’s only hospital dedicated exclusively to treating and curing cancer will open at City of Hope Irvine in 2025.

City of Hope’s presence in Orange County offers local access to City of Hope’s National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center with world-renowned cancer physicians and researchers who are singularly focused on finding better treatments and cures.

Lennar Foundation Cancer Center at City of Hope Orange County will bring to the region a host of distinguishing services, including:

--Local access to more than 1,000 physicians and researchers who are transforming laboratory breakthroughs into targeted treatments that offer the best hope for patients.

--Access to hundreds of clinical trials that make 21st century treatments available to cancer patients meeting clinical criteria soon after they are developed.

--A range of treatment options – from chemotherapy to immunotherapy and more – for combatting even the most aggressive cancers.

--New ways for preventing and treating cancer in its early stages, including highly targeted genomics and precision medicine breakthroughs.

--Nationally recognized supportive care programs rooted in more than a century of compassionate caregiving to help patients and their families overcome the psychosocial issues that can accompany a serious illness.

As the country emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, Lennar Foundation’s extraordinary contribution underscores the importance of investing in local health care resources and increasing access to leading-edge care. For Orange County, it is a reminder that cancer does not stop, and that City of Hope’s mission is more important than ever.

Lennar has a long history in Orange County of developing thriving communities, including helping form the vision for a world-class recreation and lifestyle destination. This gift is an extension of this longstanding commitment to improving lives in the regions Lennar helps shape. 

“At Lennar, we are committed to building communities, and we are pleased to support City of Hope to help build the future of cancer care,” said Stuart Miller, executive chairman, Lennar Corporation. “Together, we are building a state-of-the-art center for advanced cancer care and research that will make a difference in the lives of so many by turning science into practice and hope into reality.”

City of Hope Newport Beach, the first phase of City of Hope Orange County’s expansion, opened in early 2020, providing Orange County residents first-time local access to world-renowned physicians backed by the powerful City of Hope network. City of Hope plans to open other clinical network locations across the region. 

Annette M. Walker, president of City of Hope Orange County, added, “This generous gift of hope is a historic moment for City of Hope. Thank you to Lennar Foundation, which is united in our vision and understands the urgency of our work, helping us ensure that our promise to Orange County will be fulfilled. We are building a place of hope and healing that will serve residents of Orange County and beyond for generations to come. Every one of us has been touched by cancer and we want all who are impacted by this disease to know we are here for you, your family, friends, and neighbors.”

 

