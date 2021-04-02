NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 27  |  April 2, 2021

Laguna Greenbelt President Norm Grossman 040221

Laguna Greenbelt President Norm Grossman to speak at LCC Zoom program on Monday

The Laguna Canyon Conservancy (LCC) is a volunteer environmental group dedicated to save Laguna Canyon and preserve it as natural. Due to COVID-19, LCC programs are being held via Zoom in 2021. 

The next program will feature Laguna Greenbelt President Norm Grossman on Monday, April 5 starting at 7 p.m.

For the Zoom link, click here. The public is invited; however, attendance is limited to 100. 

Norm Grossman will present a brief history of the Laguna Greenbelt, review current issues, particularly the need to improve the Wildlife Corridor, and address future projects. The Laguna Greenbelt was founded by Jim Dilley in 1968 and is a grassroots organization significantly responsible for saving the 22,000-acre coastal wilderness open space. There is a critical need to improve the wildlife corridor connecting the Santa Ana mountains to the coastal wilderness that will allow species to improve their genetic health. 

To suggest questions, send to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by a day prior to the meeting or use Chat during the meeting. 

The schedule is: 

--7 p.m. – Open meeting – time for announcements, LCC President Gayle Waite introduces speaker 

--7:15 p.m. –  Speaker’s presentation 

--7:45 p.m. – Time for Q&A – questions from Gayle Waite using LCC Board questions, suggestions from Chat Room 

--8:15 p.m. – Meeting over 

More than ever the Laguna Canyon Conservancy relies upon membership dues which can be paid by going to www.LagunaCanyonConservancy.org, and where past programs can be viewed under the “Programs” tab. Dues are $20 per person good through December 31, 2021. The LCC is a nonprofit organization, however, donations are generally not tax deductible. Since the group does take positions on issues of public policy, the LCC is not a 501(c)(3) organization, but rather a 501(c)(4).

For more information about LCC, go to www.lagunacanyonconservancy.org.

 

