 Volume 13, Issue 27  |  April 2, 2021

County launches COVID-19 super vaccination site at OC Fairgrounds

By SARA HALL

On the same day that Orange County moved into a less restrictive COVID-19 tier, a new super POD (Point of Dispensing) vaccination site opened at the Orange County Fairgrounds.

Local leaders held a press conference Wednesday, March 31 at the fairgrounds in Costa Mesa to make the announcement, while elsewhere on the property about 2,000 people were vaccinated throughout the day. This daily number is expected to increase as the availability of vaccine supplies increase. Also on Wednesday, Orange County moved into the Orange Tier of the California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy after meeting several metrics for two weeks. As a result, many local schools, businesses, and activities in Laguna Beach are now allowed to reopen or expand. Some indoor business operations are still closed or limited.

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley, who represents the Second District, said the county is “pretty close” to the Yellow Tier. 

As of Wednesday (March 31), Orange County was at 2.8 daily new cases per 100,000 residents, 2.6 percent health equity rate (both within the Orange Tier thresholds), and 1.7 percent in test positivity (which is within the Yellow Tier threshold).

“The numbers are just coming down,” said Foley, who didn’t want to commit to an expected date for when the county could move down a tier, but estimated it to be within a couple weeks. “We’re moving in the right direction.”

Officials aim to get most OC residents vaccinated and move away from the county super POD sites to private providers by early summer.

“July 1, that’s our goal,” Foley said. “Hopefully we get there sooner.”

County launches Foley

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of County of Orange

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley speaks during the press conference on Wednesday at the OC Fairgrounds

Other super POD sites in OC are located at the Anaheim Convention Center, Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, and Soka University in Aliso Viejo.

To add OC Fair and Event Center to the list is an honor, said OC Board of Supervisors Chairman Andrew Do.

“With an increase in the number of doses that we get, this site will add tremendously to our capacity to be able to vaccinate more of our residents in order to move the county safely ahead and reopen our economy,” Do said. 

It’s a great partnership, said OC Fair Board Chair Natalie Rubalcava-Garcia. Serving as a super POD vaccination site is an appropriate lead into once again hosting the Orange County Fair in-person. Officials announced last week that the fair is scheduled for July 16-August 15.

There is also a health equity community POD at Santa Ana College and mobile POD sites at various OC schools and community centers.

“Mobile PODs, that’s how we get equity into the equation,” said Supervisor Doug Chaffee. “We’re going to knock this thing out by reaching out as best we can through these mobile PODs.”

There are many other vaccine providers in the county, like hospitals, pharmacies, and clinics. More than half the vaccinations distributed in OC have been by providers other than the county.

County launches vaccination site

Click on photo for a larger image

The OC Fairgrounds super POD vaccination site on Wednesday

As of Monday, March 29, more than 1.1 million Orange County residents have received at least the first dose of vaccine, with nearly half a million who have received the complete set, said Dr. Clayton Chau, who is leading the county’s COVID-19 response team.

“That is significant,” he said.

The state provided 114,00 doses for this week, Foley said. That’s a “huge infusion” of vaccines into the county.

“We must work tirelessly,” Foley said. “I will never give up on making sure that we get shots in arms as quickly as possible.”

The success in the county is related to how quickly and how many residents have been vaccinated, according to Chau. There are other states and countries that have seen an uptick or a surge because they haven’t vaccinated people quickly enough, he said.

Foley mentioned that the team is working on extending the hours to be more accessible to more people. They are also planning to work with other local providers to bring in as many doses as possible to Orange County.

Public outreach and accessibility are key, Do said, particularly in the low-equity communities. They are also working to increase awareness about the benefits of being vaccinated as well as reaching out directly to high-risk, low-income, and disabled populations.

“We need to get vaccinated, not just only for ourselves, but also for our loved ones, and for our neighbors and our community,” Do said. “To reopen the economy and hopefully put this pandemic behind us as soon as possible. Remember, we are all in this together.”

In order to encourage more people to get vaccinated, the county does not require resident status.

“You will never be asked to give your resident status in order to get vaccinated,” Do confirmed. “If you are in our community, you should be protected because we all are in it together.”

County launches people waiting

Click on photo for a larger image

People wait in line at the OC Fairgrounds super POD vaccination site on Wednesday

There is some fear about another wave happening, Chaffee said.

“It’s really up to us, all of us, working together to be sure that it doesn’t,” he said.

Even as more businesses and activities are allowed to reopen, there are still safety measures that need to be in place, he said.

“We need to be careful when you open a business, so we don’t backtrack in any way,” Chaffee said.

The vaccine not only saves lives and prevents hospitalization, but it also prevents transmission, Chau said. He encouraged everyone to get vaccinated and urged people to talk to their loved ones, neighbors, and friends who may be hesitant.

“This is our one-way ticket to get out of this pandemic. There is no other solution, whatsoever,” Chau said. “We need to do this.”

Residents who have not yet received a vaccination against COVID-19 are encouraged to register at www.Othena.com to be placed on the virtual waiting room and notified when it is their turn to schedule an appointment. For the latest eligibility guidelines, visit https://coronavirus.egovoc.com/covid-19-vaccination-distribution. Those needing assistance with Othena may call the County of Orange’s COVID-19 Hotline seven days a week from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at (714) 834-2000.

Continued adherence to non-medical public health mitigation measures such as wearing a mask that covers your nose and mouth, washing hands frequently with soap and water, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces, and practicing physical distancing from those outside your household will help limit the impact of variants circulating in Southern California, particularly as more indoor activities open and expand operations.

To find out what businesses or activities are allowed for Orange County, visit the state’s website at www.covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy. For county-related information, visit www.ochealthinfo.com/novelcoronavirus.

 

