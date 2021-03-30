LBHS Schedules

Varsity

•••

Tues, March 30

Coed Swim

@ Corona del Mar

3 p.m.





Girls Tennis

@ Huntington Beach

3 p.m.





Boys Baseball

Ryan Lemmon Tourney

@ San Juan Hills

3 p.m.





Girls Soccer

Home vs. Fountain Valley

6:30 p.m.





Boys Basketball

Home vs. Mira Costa

7 p.m.

•••

Wed, March 31

Girls Golf

Los Alamitos @ Navy Destroyer GC

3:30 p.m.





Girls Basketball

Home vs. Estancia

6:30 p.m.

•••

Thurs, April 1

Girls Tennis

@ Corona del Mar

3 p.m.





Girls Soccer

@ Corona del Mar

5 p.m.

•••

Fri, April 2

Football

Home vs. Ocean View

7 p.m.

•••

Sat, April 3

Boys Baseball

@ Tustin (double header)

11 a.m./1 p.m.

•••

Guest Column

Marking VFW’s 75th anniversary

By Arnie Silverman

The year was 1946. The big war had just ended and the troops were returning home. Several veterans gathered together in the little quaint beach village of Laguna Beach and founded the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 5868. From its founding post 5868’s members, all of whom served overseas in a hostile area, the group has been supporting and assisting veterans and members of the local community. Along with members of Laguna’s American Legion Post, VFW Post members have represented Laguna at patriotic events such as Memorial and Veterans Days and various holidays.

VFW members originally met in a modest dwelling located on Laguna Canyon Road but one year after a particularly heavy rain, the place was flooded and was no longer tenable. It was then that the American Legion Post generously offered the VFW Post its building on Legion Street for meetings and fundraising events.

Photo by Scott Brashier

Arnie Silverman speaks at a Memorial Day celebration

As a fully volunteer organization with no revenue-producing resource such as a bar or real estate, there were times over the years that the Post barely met meeting its expenses such as insurance. Several times at various monthly meetings over those years, officers were asked to contribute funds to meet those expenses. In those earlier years, members ran fundraising events such as yearly Oktoberfest parties and an annual lottery to raise funds. Unfortunately, we have become “long in the tooth” and can no longer manage such events. We depend instead on the generosity of those who contribute to our general fund.

Even during this pandemic we have been active in our support projects. We have assisted homeless veterans in achieving a fresh start by paying utility deposits, buying appliances, and helping to get them off the streets. We have also assisted young, enlisted families at Camp Pendleton with baby items, furniture, and food. We fund our annual Ben Blount Scholarship at LBHS that focuses on the importance of public service for our young scholars.

We remain active in spite of the pandemic with the Orange County Combat Veterans Court’s Veterans Rehabilitation program, encouraging and advising convicted veteran/felons as they attend mandatory meetings and tests, and after two years of disciplined, hard work witness them metamorphosize into responsible citizens with their criminal records expunged. If and when the annual Patriots Day Parade, Memorial Day, Veterans Day, and other national holidays observances are scheduled, we will be there when they resume. And, as the virus subsides and Little League baseball resumes, we will be there sponsoring and supporting our VFW team. We will also be there to help retire unserviceable American flags.

Submitted photo

VFW sponsors a Little League team

With the resurgence of the country as anti-virus vaccines become increasingly available, we are imbued with new energy and new commitments to supporting veterans and the community. The Post just established a yearly fund for homeless veterans to be contributed to the VA Veterans Services in Long Beach. The Post also donated 60 new T-shirts to veterans receiving long-term care at the VA Hospital. We are in summary an organization fully committed to assisting veterans and community and with new vigor and enthusiasm and as the virus subsides will continue to do so.

If you are a veteran who served overseas in a hostile area, we welcome you to join us. To maintain the continuance of our Post in Laguna Beach, we need new, younger members who will continue our good works for many, many more years after we have moved on.

Contact Arnie at [email protected] or (949) 305-2326 for more information.

Former Mayor Pearson launches service to help seniors build second units

Former Mayor Elizabeth Pearson has launched a business called Laguna ADU to help seniors and others in Laguna Beach create Accessory Dwelling Units on their properties.

A longtime advocate for Laguna’s seniors, including championing the creation of the Susi Q Senior Center during her time both as a Planning Commissioner and 12-year City Councilwoman, Pearson said, “I have often been asked by my senior friends and associates if they could build another unit on their properties, whether it be for rental income or to be used as a caretaker’s unit.

“Now, thanks to new State laws to encourage the creation of more rental stock in California, Laguna residents can build a second unit with less onerous restrictions and processes, including not having to go through the City’s lengthy Design Review Board process.”

Former Mayor Elizabeth Pearson

The State Laws for Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) began to be created in 2017 and were updated in January 2021. The City staff, working with the appointed members of the City’s Housing & Human Services Committee, is finalizing the City’s Ordinance for ADUs, based on the State’s Laws and some allowable Laguna Beach-unique revisions.

“I have been attending the City’s Housing ADU subcommittee meetings and have received in-depth information from both the staff and committee members regarding our new ordinance. They have all gone out of their way to be helpful to me,” said Pearson. “A great amount of work has been done and there is a lot of detail involved, but I think the City is trying to create a reasonable path to help those who wish to build an ADU a real possibility.”

Some of the ADU rules include allowing ADUs to be built in an existing garage, on a carport, within the existing house, as an addition to a house (including a second story to a home or garage) – and as a new-build, stand-alone unit in the back or side yard. Side and back yard setbacks can be as low as four foot, but the structure that the ADU is in – or the new stand-alone unit – cannot be (or be increased to) more than 16 feet high.

Elizabeth Pearson’s company provides a one-stop resource to homeowners who want to build an ADU, from an initial complimentary consultation through receipt of the Certificate of Occupancy from the City, following completion of the project. She is working only with Laguna Beach-based architects/designers, engineers, and licensed contractors to execute the service.

To learn more about ADUs and Laguna ADU, LLC, visit www.lagunaadu.com.

Guest Column

Lift your mood in less than one minute with this simple trick

By Dr. Vidya Reddy

“Sound will be the future of medicine.” –Edgar Cayce

After being a lifelong skeptic, the idea that sound could heal or change consciousness seemed far-fetched to me. Years later, after learning to play the piano and exploring the science of sound and vibration, I am totally certain that sound changes consciousness.

Photo by Johnny Antezana

Dr. Vidya Reddy

As a thought exercise, I’ve learned a lot of things over the past few months and feel compelled to share them with you in the spirit of robust helpfulness. If you would like more information, techniques, and meditation based on Life Lessons, please refer to my podcast: https://naturally-happy.com/podcast/.

When I lead yoga nidra sound meditations, I guide people into the experience of how sound can cause an immediate shift in emotional states.

This simple technique can open the eyes and heart of any skeptic in less than a minute.

I call it the “HAHA mantra,” and I start every day with it to give myself a boost in hope, happiness, and energy.

Say, HA…from the gut.

And again…except twice…HA HA

And again…three times…HA HA HA

And again…four times…HA HA HA HA HA

And then five times…HA HA HA HA HA HA

As you continue to say it, change the pitch and loudness of the HA.

Allow the ridiculousness of the sound practice to bring a smile to your face.

Allow the mood to uplift.

Laugh like Woody Woodpecker.

Photo by Pieter Baetens

Let your laughter take wing

Say HA in any combination of sounds that you feel like, and allow it to impact you.

Laugh with exaggeration, and allow the shift in emotions to occur.

The heart will brighten, the face will relax, and stress will be alleviated.

Allow the resistance to fade.

Observe the shift in consciousness.

It is essential to allow the resistance to fade and to notice and appreciate the difference in feelings.

Recognize how if one simple sound can change a mood so quickly, what the emotional impact of sentences, words, and other thoughts can be on oneself and others.

In Peace, Love and Gratitude.

‘Til next time.

Dr. Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

www.Naturally-Happy.com

LBHS All Class Reunion for all Artists and Breakers planned for May 1 at Heisler Park

The Laguna Beach High School (LBHS) All Class Reunion is happening on Saturday, May 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the picnic tables in Heisler Park at Myrtle Street. Same place as always.

Beth Williamson Leeds, LBHS Class of ‘59, is organizing the 2021 LBHS All Class Reunion for all Artists and Breakers.

Photo by Don Haines

2019 All Class Reunion at Heisler Park

The high school nickname was originally the Breakers. But after only 19 months, civic pride with Laguna’s art community culminated in a student body vote on June 4, 1936 to change the name to “Artists.” In ٢٠٠٣, the student body voted to return to the “Breakers” nickname.

The Alumni Association thanks Wendy Potter for her years of dedicated service and thanks Amanda Horton-Bergstrom, LBHS Class of ’93, for taking over the position of President of the Alumni Association.

Photo by Clive Soden

Wendy Potter selling goods at 2019 All Class Reunion

This year the Alumni Association is asking everyone to bring their own picnic lunch and beverage.

All donations will go to the Alumni’s Laguna Beach High School Scholarship Fund.

Beth has a fun event planned for participating classes.

For more information and updates, look at the Laguna High Alumni Facebook page or contact Amanda Horton-Bergstrom at [email protected], Beth Leeds at [email protected], or call Dede Westgaard Pike, LBHS Class of ‘78, at (949) 370-2404.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is seeking out volunteer assistance as they prepare to reopen their doors

By ALEXIS AMARADIO

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is preparing to reopen to the public in the next few weeks, after the pandemic’s restrictions reduced their visitation capacities to appointment only.

As the shelter begins the reopening process, they are looking for multiple volunteers who want to help serve the shelter and its animals.

To become a volunteer, you must be at least 18 years old, and be able to commit to a 4-hour shift each week with a minimum 6-month commitment.

To begin the process to become a volunteer, individuals must fill out a volunteer application at the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter, and then someone from the team will be in contact to schedule a training and orientation session. The next anticipated session is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 17 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Courtesy of Volunteers of Laguna Beach

Animal Shelter Facebook page

Laguna Beach Animal Shelter volunteers with Bobby and Sharman

Throughout the training session, individuals will learn about the responsibilities of being a volunteer, and what the schedule for available hours and days in a shift would look like. Some available roles could include walking the dogs, reception duties such as answering the phones or greeting visitors, or various cleaning activities like vacuuming and bathing the animals. Volunteers will also be able to offer helpful information on a variety of pet-related topics, such as solving behavioral problems or responsibility matters. The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter notes that volunteers play an avid role in caring for and housing the animals, and are a critical component to their operations. The shelter is looking forward to welcoming back its volunteers in a safe manner.

Attending the orientation is not a commitment, so if it is determined that an individual cannot continue due to scheduling or any other factors, you can decline to continue on.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter was established in 1975, and provides care for sick, injured, or abandoned animals. They also offer adoption procedures designed to place an animal in a home in which they will be loved for and taken care of. Through time the shelter has gained a five percent return rate, versus the national return rate of 50 percent.

Additionally, the shelter is home to PUP Laguna Beach, a nonprofit corporation aimed to decrease the gap between City funding and giving the proper care to animals that need it most. Often times animals that come to the shelter have been involved in situations that require rehabilitation procedures before adoption can occur, so it is critical that they are given the resources to succeed.

If interested in volunteering, call the shelter at (949) 497-3552 between 11 a.m.-4 p.m. daily to schedule an appointment or to complete the application.

Gate & Garden Tour will take place in person on May 1, with timed entries

Laguna Beach Garden Club has announced that it will be resuming its 15-year tradition of a spring garden tour open to the public and Garden Club members alike. In 2019 the Club had a stellar, sold-out event that broke records for funds raised to support local school gardens, scholarships for local students, and civic environmental and beautification projects in town.

Consequently, the bar has been set high to provide another experience that will thrill the senses.

“When I think of spring and Laguna Beach, one of the first thoughts that jumps to mind is the incredible experience of attending a garden tour. It just screams out spring, a new beginning!” says LB Garden Club member Karen Nelson. “To think about being outside, enjoying nature, and seeing beautiful gardens created by some of our city’s residents is a joy.”

Of course, 2021 will have an entirely new normal given the necessary adjustments to living in the time of COVID-19.

This year Susan Denton, a Garden Club member and retired nurse practitioner with a Master’s Degree in Nursing from UCLA, has taken the position of Gate & Garden Tour Director. Susan’s medical background and knowledge of epidemiology are a wonderful bonus in planning for a safe and enjoyable tour for all.

Submitted photo

Susan Denton, 2021 Gate & Garden Tour Director

“For the foreseeable future, when people are out in public and wearing masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing are ‘musts’ to help prevent disease that may occur wherever we go,” says Susan.

“In addition to these precautions, entrance tickets will be timed this year to allow for social distancing of our tour guests. This will be integral to providing our guests a safe Gate & Garden Tour experience.

“By nature of the tour being an outdoor event, it meets the threshold of being a lower risk event as the large volume of air outdoors serves to dilute the virus that might be shed by others in the space. But each individual needs to make their own health decisions based on their risk factors and vaccination status.”

The host venue will be the beautiful and historic Laguna Beach County Water District’s “Mediterranean Revival” District headquarters located at 306 Third St.

“This venue allows us much more space to spread out and allow our guests to experience all that the tour has to offer,” Susan adds.

For more details, and to purchase tickets visit www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org.

Early Bird tickets are available until April 23 for $50 plus a handling fee. For more information or sponsorship opportunities, email Susan Denton at [email protected].

OC Public Libraries presents 15th annual Literary Orange event

OC Public Libraries has announced its 15th annual Literary Orange event. This year the literary celebration will be held virtually, with a lineup of keynote sessions by award-winning authors.

OC Public Libraries has worked for nearly a year to continue the celebration that unites authors, readers, and libraries. Registration for Literary Orange is open now at https://literaryorange.org.

This year’s Literary Orange will feature:

Harlan Coben, Wednesday, April 7 at 6:30 p.m. – With more than seventy-five million books in print worldwide, Harlan Coben is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of numerous suspense novels, including The Boy from the Woods, Run Away, Don’t Let Go, Home, and Fool Me Once, as well as the multi-award-winning Myron Bolitar series. He is also the creator and executive producer of many television shows, including several critically acclaimed Netflix Original drama series.

Harlan Coben is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of numerous suspense novels

Heather Morris, Wednesday, April 14 at 6:30 p.m. – Heather Morris has been traveling and has enjoyed speaking to groups of all sizes since her book The Tattooist of Auschwitz was first released in the United Kingdom and Australia in 2018.

Lisa Wingate, Wednesday, April 21 at 6:30 p.m. – Lisa Wingate is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of over thirty novels, including the instant New York Times bestseller The Book of Lost Friends and Before We Were Yours, which remained on the list for over two years and has sold over three million copies. She is a Goodreads Choice award winner for historical fiction and a Southern Book Prize winner.

Charles Yu, Wednesday, April 28 at 6:30 p.m. – Charles Yu is the author of four books, including his latest, Interior Chinatown, which won the National Book Award for Fiction and was longlisted for the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction. He has been nominated for two Writers Guild of America awards for his work on the HBO series Westworld, and has written for shows on FX, AMC, Facebook Watch, and Adult Swim. His fiction and non-fiction have appeared in a number of publications including The New Yorker, The New York Times Magazine, The Atlantic, Wired, Time, and Ploughshares.

Charles Yu won the National Book Award for Fiction for “Interior Chinatown”

Tickets for each virtual session are $25 each, which includes a copy of the author’s most recent book. A bundle for all four programs is available for $75. A special VIP bonus package for $85 includes all four author sessions, plus their books, in addition to an exclusive virtual conversation with author Lisa See, who wrote The Island of Sea Women, on May 13.

For more information and to register, visit https://literaryorange.org.

NEA’s Big Read program is inspired this year by women in science

OC Public Libraries is hosting the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Big Read this spring. Lab Girl by Hope Jahren is the selected title this year for its focus on women in science.

From April through May 2021, program offerings include Science Technology Engineering Arts Math (S.T.E.A.M.) activities, guest speakers, and other engaging offerings that keep library users connected with Lab Girl.

Some upcoming programs include:

Thursday, April 15, 7 p.m. – Meet Robin Wall Kimmerer. Kimmerer is a mother, scientist, decorated professor, and enrolled member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation. She is the author of Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teaching of Plants.

Photo by Dale Kakkak

Robin Wall Kimmerer

Thursday, May 6, 7 p.m. – In Conversation with Lori Gottlieb. Gottlieb is a psychotherapist and New York Times bestselling author of Maybe You Should Talk to Someone, which is being adapted as a television series with Eva Longoria.

Submitted photo

Lori Gottlieb

Thursday, May 20, 7 p.m. – Meet Dr. Lucy Jones. Dr. Jones is the founder of the Dr. Lucy Jones Center for Science and Society. She is the author of The Big Ones and is also a research associate at the Seismological Laboratory of Caltech.

Photo by Helen Berger

Dr. Lucy Jones

For more information about OC Public Libraries’ NEA Big Read, including book and author information, visit www.ocpl.org/neabigread.

Established by Congress in 1965, the National Endowment for the Arts is the independent federal agency whose funding and support gives Americans the opportunity to participate in the arts, exercise their imaginations, and develop their creative capacities.

Through partnerships with state arts agencies, local leaders, other federal agencies, and the philanthropic sector, the Arts Endowment supports arts learning, affirms and celebrates America’s rich and diverse cultural heritage, and extends its work to promote equal access to the arts in every community across America.