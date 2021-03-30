NewLeftHeader

clear sky

69.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 26  |  March 30, 2021

Parking restrictions posed for streets around 033021

Parking restrictions posed for streets around Alta Laguna Park, aim to reduce visitor impact

By SARA HALL

A city committee last week agreed to several parking regulations for the streets surrounding Alta Laguna Park and discussed acting as the catalyst for broader work on various issues in the neighborhood.

The Parking, Traffic, and Circulation Committee voted on Thursday (March 25) to approve a number of resident-requested parking restrictions. Committee members also directed staff to look into the process of kicking off a focused subcommittee (or possibly a task force) that works with residents and local groups on the larger problems in the area.

“There’s a lot of other things we could be helping with (at a broader task force level),” Lauriann Meyer said. “A subcommittee could then have a charter to work with the neighborhood association and I think it would naturally blossom into the stakeholders of the city.”

Most of the discussion revolved around the problems that have increased with the influx of visitors over the past year. Several public speakers asked for resident-only parking or questioned ways to reduce the number of tourists to the area.

Gene Felder, president of Top of the World Neighborhood Association, submitted the request. 

There are a number of issues with parking, traffic, trash, graffiti, alcohol use, smoking, and speeding due to a great number of visitors using the Alta Laguna Park and the Aliso & Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Even after the park closes, visitors hang around late into the night, Felder said.

Visitors pay very little into city revenue, he explained – the only tax day-trippers might pay is parking fees and parking fines.

Parking restrictions posed Felder

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Gene Felder

Alta Laguna Blvd looking north at 8 a.m. on a Saturday last month

For that reason, Felder and the TOW group made several requests: 

--Marked parking spaces on north end of Alta Laguna Boulevard

--Marked parking spaces throughout Canyon Pointe streets, Park Place, and Tyrol Drive

--Paid parking in Alta Laguna Park parking lot, north end of Alta Laguna Blvd, Canyon Pointe streets, Park Place, and Tyrol Drive

--Sensors installed and pay-by-app only (would be a pilot program)

--Free parking for those having Laguna Beach Shoppers Permit

--No parking on north end of Alta Laguna Boulevard after sunset both sides to Park Avenue

“Laguna Beach residents should expect that the parking fund be used to protect the quality of life of Laguna Beach residents and to mitigate problems caused by visitors,” Felder said. 

The parking fund revenues should be used to increase police resources and presence, Felder said. With smoking, fire is a concern and the revenue could be used to increase LBFD resources as well. 

They aren’t asking for individual meters, pay stations, or posts that could interfere with sidewalk movement, Felder said. The system should be designed to minimize posts and signage, and be as aesthetic as possible.

“These are public parks (and) public streets, we don’t know the way to prevent them from coming, although on social media it is advertised as free parking,” so making it paid parking may help, Felder said.

Johanna Felder echoed many of the issues her husband, Gene, mentioned. It’s been a real problem during the pandemic, she noted. 

“It would really be nice if social media would at least include to think about the people in the neighborhood that have been there and to be kind and considerate,” she said. 

Many public speakers noted that the out-of-towners are usually “not up to any good” and residents often find trash, like condoms and alcohol bottles/cans, and vandalism and/or graffiti. Cars are speeding or revving their engines. To say it’s crowded on the weekends is a vast understatement, one resident emphasized.

Several locals asked for a plan that restricted parking to residents only. Visitors could park elsewhere and ride the shuttle to the park, some suggested.

He doesn’t disagree at all with the rest of the public comments, but they don’t address the root of the issue, said Byron Nelson. He spoke as a member of the public and not as a committee member, since he lives in the TOW area and had to recuse himself from the official committee discussion and vote.

“The big issue is the bear in the closet that is not being addressed, and that is that basically we just have to reduce, in some way, this invasion from the outside,” that the local residents are suffering from, Nelson said.

It was previously a quiet and safe neighborhood, but the “invasion” is preventing kids from playing on the streets or in the park or local residents going outside.

Every weekend, there are hundreds of people milling around up and down the street, Nelson said. Many are opposed to metered parking since it’s a residential neighborhood. But the area does need red curbs, as many speakers requested. Another issue is people smoking in the area despite the fire danger, Nelson and others noted.

“Let’s just make our neighborhoods amenable to our quality of life and not be so negatively affected, to pay for the benefit of everybody else coming in and using the neighborhoods, and just overwhelming our quality of life,” Nelson said. “I am in favor of anything that can be done that restricts this invasion. Unless we address the major problem, that is just cut out the people…increase the bus service in the area and have people park downtown if they want, I don’t care where they park, but get them out of our residential neighborhoods because this is no longer the quietest or safest neighborhood in Laguna Beach.”

Parking restrictions Sweeney

Photo by Mike Sweeney

Graffiti on the trails

Tyler Russell McCusker, who also lives in the area and had to recuse himself (but spoke as a member of the public and not a committee member), said people know the area and want to visit.

“No matter what we do, this area has been discovered,” McCusker said. “It doesn’t matter how fondly you remember 20 years ago when it wasn’t, the reality is people have found us.”

Everybody in Orange County has discovered the area, there is nothing they can do about that, McCusker said, the issue is how to best address the people that are coming here.

“I have some issue with this ‘not in my back yard’ attitude that for some reason because we live here, we deserve more access to the park, we deserve preferential access to the trails,” McCusker said. “As long as these trails are public, we have to share them with tourists just as much as we share them with our own families.”

McCusker said the shuttle plan or paid parking likely won’t be as effective as some hope. It’s been tried elsewhere in Laguna Beach, he said. They can raise meters to “astronomical” prices and offer a free bus, but it doesn’t work. 

“If tourists have found a place they want to go, regardless of what it costs, they want to park as close as possible to that destination,” McCusker said.

The use of paying by app has its own issues, like spotty cell service in the TOW area, McCusker said. 

It won’t deter people from coming, it will just make them park somewhere else in the neighborhood to access the trailhead, McCusker said, echoing some concerns raised by other residents during public comment.

The real issues are the trash, crime, and noise, which should be dealt with at the City Council or police level, McCusker said.

Several Committee members noted that the issues go beyond the purview of the Parking, Traffic, and Circulation Committee. 

Meyer suggested the committee act as the catalyst for something bigger, possibly a task force involving multiple departments and stakeholders, in order to study the area and address the multitude of issues. It should also include some public workshops, she added. 

The suggestions made by Felder and the TOW Neighborhood Association could at least start to help the community before summer, others agreed. What was presented to the committee was the result of a lot of local residents sharing ideas and working on the issue at a neighborhood level, several agreed, so it could provide some immediate relief.

Committee member Susan Shea made a motion to approve the entire request to be publicly noticed before the next committee meeting and try to get more resident input.

“We don’t know what we don’t know,” Shea said. “Maybe we will hear from people not on [the TOW Neighborhood Association]…At the next meeting, we’ll get more feedback, and possibly we may hear from many neighbors who disagree with this.”

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.