 Volume 13, Issue 26  |  March 30, 2021

The Ranch debuts fire pit seating and new Fireside Menu at Harvest Restaurant

The Ranch at Laguna Beach is now offering fire pit seating with dedicated fireside menus, providing a new outdoor dining experience perfect for longer days, sunset views, and casual bites. 

Located on The Porch and adjacent to Harvest restaurant, the stylish stone fire pit seating areas are available 4-8 p.m. daily, weather permitting. Reservations are required and accepted exclusively through Tock.

The Ranch at Laguna Beach is expanding its outdoor dining experience with a collection of six new fireside tables. Perched on the edge of The Porch overlooking the canyon and Ben Brown’s golf course, the tables are thoughtfully spaced to accommodate distancing and maximum canyon views. 

Fire pit seating comes complete with a custom Fireside Menu offering craft cocktails, local brews, California coastal wines, and delicious bites like Cheese & Charcuterie, Duck Wings, Neuske Smoked Bacon Mac and Cheese, Oysters on The Half Shell, Roasted Garlic Hummus, Artisan Pizzas, Salted Pretzels, Hand Cut Fries, Warm Apple Pie, and House-Baked Cookies.

The Ranch view

Reservations for the new fire pit seating areas at The Ranch at Laguna Beach are available now through Tock (www.exploretock.com/theranchlb/). Walk-up or phone reservations are not accepted due to the limited number of fireside tables available. A prepaid $200 rental fee is required and applied toward the table’s food & beverage charges. Six tables are available, with a select few seating a maximum of 10 guests. There is a limit of one table per reservation.

Fire pit reservations are limited to one table per party to ensure the safety of guests, the community, and team members at The Ranch at Laguna Beach. Patrons may not book multiple fire pit tables for one group or party. Those not in compliance will not have deposits returned.

The Ranch at Laguna Beach has implemented rigorous cleanliness, distancing, and sanitization procedures for guests and staff to allow for a safe fireside dining experience. These include: 

--Tables spaced and configured for maximum physical distancing.

--Select tables accommodating up to 10 guests are located furthest from The Porch.

--Limit one table per reservation. Reservations booking multiple tables for the same party will not be permitted. Those not in compliance will not have deposits returned.

--Restaurant hosts guide physical distancing at entrances, waiting areas, and queues.

--Floor distancing markers are in place to guide distancing.

--All surfaces are sanitized at least once per hour by a member of the resort’s dedicated Sani-Czar team.

--Menus are single-use, disposable, and printed on recycled paper.

--Menus are revised to reduce back of house density, while still providing the fresh, seasonal cuisine.

--Silverware is sanitized and rolled in napkins. Straws are individually wrapped.

--Glass partitions are installed at host stands for staff and guest safety.

--Table turn times are increased to ensure proper sanitation protocols.

--Hand sanitizer is readily available to guests.

--Face coverings are required and enforced for staff and guests.

--Team members will wear gloves and masks or face shields, with daily wellness checks to ensure their well-being.

--To ensure the safety of guests, staff, and the Laguna Beach community, those not adhering to the above face covering, distancing, and safety requirements will be escorted from the property. 

The Ranch at Laguna Beach is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED® with Forbes Travel Guide. This seal of approval is granted to hotels which uphold more than 360 health, hygiene, and safety standards to keep guests and staff safe while maintaining an exemplary guest experience.

To view the full range of sanitization, cleanliness, safety, and well-being practices at The Ranch at Laguna Beach, www.theranchlb.com/wellbeing-practices

For more information on The Ranch at Laguna Beach and its dining offerings, visit www.theranchlb.com. To reserve a fire pit seating area, visit www.exploretock.com/theranchlb/.

 

