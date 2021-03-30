NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 26  |  March 30, 2021

Generous Blume family initiates “Feed It Forward” project with Harley restaurant and Sally’s Fund

Recently, Laguna Beach philanthropists Marianne and Wolfram Blume wanted to provide hot meals to Laguna Beach seniors isolated during the pandemic – so they negotiated a price with Harley restaurant’s chef and owner, Greg Daniels, to provide 100 hot meals for that purpose once a week for six months.

The Blumes also felt this was a way to keep some Laguna Beach restaurants open and their employees paid.

Generous Blume Greg

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Rachael Berger

Harley owner and chef, Greg Daniels, poses with Sally's Fund drivers, Jason Pastore, left, and Rick Robe on right

However, they had no idea how to identify the seniors most in need or administer the distribution.

Enter Sally’s Fund. The Blumes shared their plans with its executive director, Rachael Berger, who identified the ideal recipients for their generosity, and coordinated and scheduled Sally’s Fund drivers and vehicles to deliver the meals.

Generous Blume group

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Rachael Berger

Front row: Roger, resident of Vista Aliso, Rachael Berger, Executive Director of Sally's Fund; Second row: Kate, resident of Vista Aliso, Deby Grover, Property Manager of Vista Aliso, Wolfram Blume, and Marianne Blume

Many of the recipients selected had used Sally’s Fund’s services pre-COVID-19 and are currently included in Sally’s Fund weekly grocery deliveries, which began when the pandemic took hold. These seniors also often face age-related health issues, or have been sheltering in place, or do not have access to transportation.

Generous Blume house

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Rachael Berger

Door-to-door delivery at Vista Aliso

 “Sally’s Fund cares deeply about the health, nutrition, and the well-being of the elderly, which is why we have been delivering food to over 200 seniors every week for the last year during the pandemic,” says Berger. “When the Blumes approached me with their generous plan to purchase meals for seniors from Harley restaurant, we knew we needed to find a way to make this happen. The recipients are beyond thankful and appreciative, and for many, to receive such delicious, prepared meals is truly a special treat.”

As of March 3, the meals are picked up from Harley every Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Generous Blume delivery

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Sally's Fund coordinates delivery of meals to isolated seniors

Greg Daniels and his staff prepare delicious and nutritional hot meals that vary from week to week. Instruction labels are included if necessary.

It takes the two Sally’s Fund drivers five to six hours to deliver the meals. As they are often the only person an isolated senior sees, the drivers also visit with them and act as an advocate if needed.

Soon additional drivers and vehicles were required to ensure efficient distribution, so the Blumes made an additional contribution to assist with some of the overhead costs. However, Sally’s Fund is looking to the community for additional donations to help cover expenses.

Generous Blume with van

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Delivering meals to isolated seniors, The Blumes in front

Berger says, “While delivering these meals takes extra time and manpower, we are thankful to be able to bring enjoyment to those most isolated. Sally’s Fund provides so much more than senior transportation, we really are a ‘We Care’ organization for seniors in our community.”

Sally’s Fund was established in 1986 as a nonprofit primarily providing transportation for Laguna Beach seniors to the Susi Q Senior Center, where many enjoyed a hot lunch along with activities and classes.

Generous Blume chicken

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

One of several delicious meals prepared by Harley's chef and staff

When the pandemic hit a year ago, Berger quickly expanded the organization from strictly transportation (although she continued to ensure that seniors were able to get to dialysis or chemotherapy treatments) to delivery of groceries from the Laguna Beach Food Pantry, as well as medication and other essential items.

In the past, Sally’s Fund has worked with other local restaurants and delivered 135 Thanksgiving and 142 Easter meals to seniors.

Donations to further Feed It Forward can be sent to Sally’s Fund, PO Box 1626, Laguna Beach, CA 92652; or, if you prefer, contact Rachael Berger at (949) 499-4100.

For more information about Sally’s Fund, go to www.sallysfund.org.

 

