 Volume 13, Issue 26  |  March 30, 2021

LCAD and First Thursdays Art Walk partner in Professional Gallery/Student Mentoring Program

Laguna College of Art and Design (LCAD) has announced the 20th annual LCAD + Laguna Beach First Thursdays Art Walk (FTAW) Professional Gallery/Student Mentoring Program. Participating art galleries will exhibit and sell student work (online, in person, or both at the discretion of each gallery) from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, April 1. 

The annual collaboration between LCAD and FTAW gave 19 students an opportunity to learn the art of the business from 14 participating FTAW galleries. Although students will not be present at galleries open on April 1, they met regularly with gallery mentors online through Zoom. Three participating students did so from their homes out of state.

Participating galleries include:

--Artist Eye Laguna Gallery

--Avran Fine Art

--Cast of Crowns Art Collective

--Dawson Cole Fine Art

--Debilzan Gallery

--Five 3 Gallery

--Hugo Rivera Gallery

--La Bottega Gallery

--Martin Roberts Gallery/Dan White Images

--saltfineart

--SCAPE 

--Studio 7 Gallery

--Unleashed Art Gallery

--Whitney Gallery

“Our gallery partners stepped up to the challenge, some mentoring two students to meet the demand,” said Robin Fuld, director of Career Services at LCAD. “We are deeply grateful to them for guiding the next generation of artists and opening their spaces to exhibit their work.”

The program, one of the first and only of its kind to work so closely with local art galleries, also broke tradition by including SCAPE, based in Corona del Mar. “This is a full circle moment,” Fuld added. “SCAPE Gallery owner and art advisor Jeanne Denholm was instrumental in launching the program in collaboration with FTAW members and the first instructor of LCAD’s Professional Studies for Fine Artists class in 2001 and her return this year means so much to all of us.”

Enddy Aguirre Lorenzo, a senior majoring in the Jonathan Burke Drawing + Painting program, was paired with saltfineart. For him, the mentoring experience has further refined his marketing skills and builds on the writing of his senior capstone and statement. 

“My mentor is teaching me to get to know my art to develop my artist statement more deeply,” he said. “In my work, I intend to represent my thought on the nature of existence through a combination of abstract expressionism and representational realism.”

Although Lorenzo has exhibited his work in his native Mexico, Canada, and here in the U.S., he is honored for the experience to work with such an internationally respected gallery. As he approaches graduation, he feels more confident in growing his artistic career and practice.

For more information on the participating member galleries and students, visit www.facebook.com/LCADProfessionalMentorProgram, www.lcad.edu, or www.firstthursdaysartwalk.org.

 

