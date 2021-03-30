NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 26  |  March 30, 2021

Where’s Maggi Answer 033021

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Maggi spied these fungi residing on the sign for The Hobbit Shops. Who knew? Traci Bowman knew, and so did Steve Hoffman, Laurie Kirkland, Cathy Bosko, and Nancy Wade.

Thanks, everyone, for playing along! 

Check in on Friday for a new challenge.

Where's Maggi 3 30 21

Click on photo for a larger image

The Hobbit Shops sign, on Calliope and corner of Glenneyre Street

 

