 Volume 13, Issue 26  |  March 30, 2021

Elsie is currently taking over Pet of the Week. She is a six-year-old spayed black lab mix on the lookout for a new place to call home. Elsie would do best in a home being the only dog, and with no small children as she tends to guard her toys. She would also require a 6-foot fenced yard. Elsie is very friendly, active, and playful. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to see Elsie adopted as soon as possible.

Elsie is a great companion to have by your side 

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, the shelter’s return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd. For information on adoption procedures, call (949) 497-3552 or go to www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

 

