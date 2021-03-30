NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 26  |  March 30, 2021

Quorum Gallery offers original art at reduced prices during online auction

The Quorum Gallery, which promotes local artists, is offering original artwork at reduced prices during an online auction that will take place until Thursday, April 1 at 8 p.m.

“This is a chance to begin, or add to, your own personal collection of art, or purchase unique, personal, and meaningful gifts for loved ones,” said Kelly Lingel on behalf of the Gallery.

To take part in this opportunity, simply go to www.quorumgallery.com and click on the Paint Splash link to bid on one or as many paintings as you like. The auction consists of original art only. The paintings are unframed, the starting bid is $75, and shipping is free. The winning bidders will be contacted on April 2.

Quorum Gallery is nestled in the heart of Gallery Row at 374 N Coast Hwy, and features the art of 13 well-known local artists who work in a variety of media.

“As an artist-owned gallery and artist collaborative, we are proud of our history and remain true to our core value: to offer quality original art at reasonable prices,” Lingel added. “Spring is a new beginning. What a perfect time to add expression and beauty to your life.” 

For more information, go to www.quorumgallery.com.

 

