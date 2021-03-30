NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 26  |  March 30, 2021

Jayne Berberian

March 25, 2021

Longtime Laguna Beach resident Jayne Berberian passed away March 25 peacefully in her Laguna Beach home at the age of 81. Jayne was born and raised in Hacienda Heights, Calif., where she grew up on a ranch in the hills outside of Los Angeles. She graduated from La Puente High School and then went on to college, graduating from Cal State Fullerton and then later earning graduate degrees from both San Francisco State and UC Irvine. 

Jayne moved to Orange County in the late 60s and has lived in Laguna for the past 50 years on Rounsevel Terrace, where she met her husband of 49 years, Harry. She taught kindergarten for many years to ESL kids in Santa Ana until she had her first son Brad followed two years later by her second son Brian. She raised both boys here in Laguna and they both graduated from LBHS in the early 90s. 

Jayne was known to all around town, as her infectious personality captivated all who knew her. She was a second mom to all the kids in town and was always the team mom for her sons’ sports teams. She was also the de facto taxi for all of her sons’ friends, driving many around town in her “cool” van that was always full of snacks. When the boys would come home for the summer, her house was turned into a bed and breakfast for all of her sons’ friends who would constantly come through Laguna to stay with them. 

Jayne was also incredibly generous with her time, volunteering for pretty much everything she could. She was a 45-year breast cancer survivor who dedicated countless hours to the American Cancer Society, both counseling women with breast cancer and sitting on boards that worked to fund cutting-edge cancer treatments. 

She was the president of the El Morro PTA, on the Board of the Laguna Art Museum, on the Board of AYSO, room mother many times, and most recently was a local volunteer for CERT. She will be missed by many and she touched many lives in her 81 years. She is survived by her husband Harry, sons Brad and Brian, and her five grandchildren (Brooke, Ella, Luke, Kate, and Riley). Go with God now Jayne and forever Rest In Peace!

 

