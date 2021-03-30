NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 26  |  March 30, 2021

Laguna Presbyterian Church offers Loss 033021

Laguna Presbyterian Church offers Loss and Grief Support Group virtual series 

What a year of profound loss and grief this has been. Laguna Presbyterian Church invites all to join their six-week Grief Support Group, from 4-5:30 p.m. on Mondays beginning April 12. 

Grief happens. The feelings that result from the loss of a loved one can be intense, unpredictable, and long-lasting. They are also unavoidable. Such grief is a natural, normal, and necessary part of life. And while it can’t be avoided, it can be shared. 

Laguna Presbyterian building

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Laguna Presbyterian Church

That is why Laguna Presbyterian Church offers a Growing Through Grief Support Group, a safe place for those in surrounding communities, not to avoid grief, but to successfully navigate it. A place where questions can be answered, strange feelings can be better understood, and participants can rest in the comfort of others with a similar experience. 

If anyone in the community has suffered such loss, they are invited to join this six-week grief support group led by Rev. Jon Moore and therapist Deborah Sakach, both experienced grief counselors. Like the ocean, the emotions of grief often come in waves, large at first and then slowly diminishing over time. But at any moment a larger wave can surprise and overwhelm you, knocking you off your feet. When that happens, it is good to know that someone is near to help you back up.

Laguna Presbyterian flower

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Loss and Grief Support Group will be offered on Mondays beginning April 12

While grieving, you may find that you need time to talk with others you can trust and who will listen when you need to talk. It’s important to learn how to reduce stress and allow yourself to accept the expressions of caring from others. 

Whether someone is doing “fine” or grieving deeply, Rev. Moore and Deborah Sakach will guide participants through specific actions to process loss. Since the group will meet this year by Zoom, they hope you will invite others who are grieving, whether they live near or far away. It can be especially helpful to attend with a family member or a close friend who shares grief over the loss of a loved one or wants to help provide emotional support. Helping a friend or relative also suffering from the same loss may bring a feeling of closeness with that person.

To register and receive course materials and the Zoom link, call the church office at (949) 494-7555. There is a $20 fee for course materials and mailing costs.

 

