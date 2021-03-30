NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 26  |  March 30, 2021

Dennis' Tidbits 033021

Dennis' Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE 

March 30, 2021

Remembering the time a tsunami hit Dana Point

Dennis 5Fifty-seven years ago, on March 28, 1964, a violent earthquake with a magnitude of 9.2 struck in Alaska, lasting seven minutes, which seemed like an eternity as most strong quakes last about a minute or less. It was the strongest quake in North American history, and second only to the 9.5 in Chile on May 22, 1960, which was the strongest ever for the entire globe. Both events were subduction events that produced large tsunamis resulting from the ground shaking vertically instead of horizontally. 

Hours after the quake in Alaska, a tsunami hit the Northern California town of Crescent City measuring about 15 ft, causing severe damage to most boats in their harbor. Hours after the Chile quake, a tsunami estimated to be 15 ft struck Hilo on the Big Island. The Alaska tsunami was actually felt down here in parts of Southern California but during its long journey all the way from Alaska the wave gradually diminished in size to about three or four feet.

A couple of my surfing buddies and I actually saw the wave make landfall in Dana Point on that Good Friday evening at about 5:15 p.m. 

We’d been surfing at Doheny that afternoon on a fun WNW swell back before they ruined the break when the huge harbor went in a few years later – so now the place only breaks on a south-southeast swell. Back in the day, Doheny caught good waves from every direction, with a handful of good breaks from the Point at Dana Point to the north, to south Camp at the southernmost spot about two miles south of the Point.

Anyhow, we got out of the water and made the short drive north to the Dana Point Lookout to dry off and watch the sun go down. This was before they moved Daylight Savings ahead to the second Sunday in March, so the sun set at about 6:05 Pacific Standard Time. It was a clear, beautiful late afternoon and the panoramic view was magnificent from the Lookout. The ocean surface was glassy as the lowering sun shimmered on its serene surface, but we all noticed something wasn’t quite right. There was a scheduled high tide of about four feet just before sunset, but we noticed it looked like the lowest minus tide of the year as the inshore water receded to a ridiculously low level. There were some rocks visible that we had never seen before. We all wondered, “What’s going on here?” 

We had all heard of a tsunami, but we knew little about its behavior and how the water recedes at a rapid rate just before the tidal wave makes landfall. This went on for a few minutes and suddenly the water began to rush in, like when you have a pan full of water and then tilt the pan slightly at an angle. The rush of incoming water didn’t have the true appearance of a breaking swell, just that the onrushing water came in quickly as it covered the normally dry sand at the top of the beach like the highest tide of the year. All this in just a few moments, and then it was over. 

There was no real damage as the wave was only four feet or so, but we witnessed possibly a once-in-a-lifetime event. Down at sea level at Doheny Beach, the water made it into the parking lot but it didn’t make it all the way up to PCH, thank goodness! What an event! I’ll never forget it! March 28, 1964. 

See y’all on Friday, ALOHA!

 

