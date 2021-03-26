NewLeftHeader

clear sky

61.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 25  |  March 26, 2021

The Sandpiper will live-stream band performance 032621

The Sandpiper will live-stream band performance on Saturday night

On Saturday, March 27 at 7 p.m., one of The Sandpiper Lounge’s regular pre-pandemic weekend bands, Undercover, will live-stream a 45-minute performance on the iconic bar’s Facebook page.

Songs will include the regular styles of music that keep the patrons of pre-COVID-19 times dancing all night long. From 80s hits to Top 40 favorites, Undercover, based in Orange County, performs the best high-energy party music. Undercover specializes in providing custom band entertainment, and can offer five- to fifteen-piece bands for special events and weddings.

The energetic band plays music from all genres, including pop, funk, soul, rock, Top 40, Latin, and more. All band members are professional musicians who have performed with artists such as Kanye West, John Legend, Robin Thicke, Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, Jason Bonham, and others. 

The Sandpiper band

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Undercover will live-stream performance on Saturday for The Sandpiper

The Sandpiper Lounge has seen generations of people walk through its doors. It was established in 1942, and the bar has been owned and operated by Chuck Harrell and his family for more than 50 years. For the last 30 years, they’ve offered live music seven nights a week, 365 days a year. Until the pandemic hit, they’d only been closed for five days in all that time. Since March 2020, they’ve only been open for 12 days.

“This performance is a hopeful return to life going back to the good ol’ days,” says lead singer Carla Bosnake. “We used to play here two weekends a month when not performing at weddings. 

The Sandpiper Chuck

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Chuck Harrell outside The Sandpiper, aka the Dirty Bird

“This place has always been the funnest club gig, because everyone came to dance!” she adds. “It really kept the band up to date on what songs and styles of music people want to dance to, and with the wide age range that came in, we could play to any crowd.” 

With Orange County continuing to see a slowing in coronavirus cases, there is hope that The Sandpaper and similar venues will be able to reopen soon. 

This is without a doubt a local venue that is sorely missed by Laguna Beach to locals and visitors alike, the band believes.

To watch the Facebook live event on their Facebook page, go to www.facebook.com/thesandpiperlounge tomorrow at 7 p.m. Watch with the sound up high and get ready for some dancing!

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.