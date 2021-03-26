NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 25  |  March 26, 2021

Council shifting to hybrid in-person meetings 032621

Council shifting to hybrid in-person meetings, approves community, cultural arts grants

By SARA HALL

City Council will be returning to hybrid in-person meetings next month, following a decision on the format this week.

They voted 4-1, with Councilmember Toni Iseman dissenting, during a virtual meeting on Tuesday. 

There was a general consensus that it’s time for them to get back into council chambers.

“I think it does benefit us as a group, as a body, to be in person and deliberating items,” said Mayor Bob Whalen.

Many other local cities are moving into a hybrid format like this, if they haven’t already, he said.

“We’re sort of following the trend here,” Whalen said.

As of March 14, after meeting several metrics over the last few weeks, Orange County officially entered the less restrictive COVID-19 red tier. Under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, the county had to meet several metrics to move down a level.

On January 12, Council discussed meeting format and decided to continue virtual meetings until OC enters the orange tier, which could happen in the next few weeks if trends hold.

Staff presented three format options on Tuesday.

Council chose the second option, which offers a hybrid of virtual and in-person meetings. At a cost of about $6,500, plexiglass will be added to the dais to separate the council members and key staff, so they would not be required to wear a face covering while participating in the meeting. Five tables will be placed in the chambers for the key staff (city manager, assistant city manager, city treasurer, city clerk, and city attorney). Supporting staff will still present via Zoom. 

Members of the public will be allowed to enter the chambers to speak on any item while wearing masks, standing in line, and following physical distancing protocol. Public speakers will enter the chambers through the rear door, provide their comments, and then immediately exit through the front door. After exiting the room, people will have to use their cell phones to listen in or participate in the meeting (or wait until they have access to a television or laptop). 

The third choice included everything mentioned in the second option, but also offered very limited seating for members of the public. 

Option one would have continued virtual meetings until the county moves into the yellow tier. 

Council shifting plexiglass

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of LB

The proposed plexiglass option for council chambers

There were a few comments about ensuring that everyone is vaccinated before returning to chambers. 

“I have no issue with going up to the dais, but I do have an issue with being in that room with people who are not vaccinated,” Councilmember Peter Blake said. “I don’t want to be in there wearing a mask for six or seven hours with people who are not vaccinated.”

By a show of hands, each council member voluntarily confirmed they had been vaccinated.

Most council members favored returning to a more formal and controlled setting. 

There are distractions during a virtual meeting and people have complained about council members or panelists not paying attention, eating, or going off camera, said Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf. As an unexpected example, a few minutes later during the discussion, a doorbell could be heard. 

“We’re just getting a little bit too loose on Zoom,” Kempf said. “I think it’s better for us to be back in a very structured environment.”

The closed-door meetings need to be in person to ensure the discussions are confidential, she added.

Although not everyone was ready to return to the dais.

“I think it’s premature and I would favor waiting until we can actually allow people in the council chambers that can prove they’ve been vaccinated and we can have more public participation,” Iseman said.

They should wait until the county reaches the next tier and any new guidelines are announced, Iseman suggested. 

“We don’t know where we’re going to be in a month or two months,” Iseman said. “Why should we go to the trouble of setting up this whole thing and even suggesting to people there’s value in coming downtown if they have to leave the room [after commenting]?”

Council shifting Sawdust

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Booths at the Sawdust Arts Festival, a recipient of both the Community Assistance and Cultural Arts Funding grants

Also on Tuesday, Council reviewed, modified, and approved recommendations made by the subcommittee regarding Community Assistance grants and the Arts Commission recommended allocations for Cultural Arts Funding grants.

“Hopefully that money will support a lot of those organizations and get them through what we hope is the end of the worst phase of the pandemic,” Whalen said.

Council unanimously approved the recommended grants, and decided to split the $5,500 contingency for the Community Assistance grants between three organizations.

The grants provide annual support to nonprofit organizations in Laguna Beach that offer services and programs for the community. This year, the council is expediting the granting process and has allocated $250,000 for Community Assistance, funded annually through the Pageant of the Masters ticket sales (with the 2020 show canceled, the city allocated the funds from its General Fund Reserve), and $200,000 for Cultural Arts, funded through the LB Marketing and Tourism District ($60,000 in deficit was made up through savings in LB Cares grants, also funded through the Reserve).

Out of the 34 applicants, 28 organizations were recommended for the Community Assistance grants. The two largest are for $25,000 each, for the Boys & Girls Club of LB and the LB Community Clinic. Some of the other approved grants include: $20,000 to LB Seniors, Inc.; $15,000 to the La Playa Center; and $10,000 to both the Chamber of Commerce and the Laguna Food Pantry. 

There were 16 Cultural Arts grant applicants and the Arts Commission recommended 14 be funded. One of the largest is to the Festival of Arts for $35,000. Some of the others include: $5,000 to Laguna Community Concert Band; $4,000 to LB Cultural Arts Center; and $3,000 to LagunaTunes!

Organizations recommended on both grant lists include: Sawdust Arts Festival ($13,000 and $35,000); No Square Theatre ($20,000 and $28,000); Laguna Beach Live! ($16,000 and $28,000); Laguna Plein Air Painters Association ($10,000 and $18,000); Laguna Outreach Community Arts (LOCA) Education ($7,000 and $16,000); Laguna Dance Festival (5,000 and $18,000); KX 93.5 FM Radio, Inc., ($15,000 and $4,000); and Laguna Community Concert Band ($6,000 and $5,000).

The $5,500 contingency for the Community Assistance grants was split between a few organizations: $1,000 to the HIV Advisory Committee, an additional $2,500 to the Laguna Food Pantry, and an additional $2,000 to the Laguna Ocean Foundation.

Council agreed to spend a little of the contingency on the Food Pantry because the group has been helping so many people during pandemic.

“I would like to see more money go to the Pantry, especially given it’s a time when people are trying to feed themselves,” Blake said.

Iseman suggested the HIV Advisory Committee receive some funds from the contingency as well.

The group didn’t provide a number for how many people they directly served, which was the reason Councilmember George Weiss explained as to why they were left off the recommended list. Police liaison Lt. Tim Kleiser said Tuesday that about 80 percent to 90 percent of the funds go to the local clinic, prompting Council to use some of the contingency funds.

Some additional contingency funds were also added to the recommended $4,000 for the Laguna Ocean Foundation specifically because of the organization’s work on the Aliso Creek Estuary Restoration project.

Other organizations didn’t state valid justification or explanation of how the funds would be used, Weiss explained. There also needs to be verification from schools or the district for any programs or projects that claim to be working with LBUSD. 

Weiss also suggested that if a group previously received funds, they should explain how the money was used and who benefited.

Blake was disappointed to see the Chamber of Commerce receive less this year (compared to 2020/21), while other groups, like No Square Theatre, receive large amounts from the two grant categories combined. 

No Square Theater indicated in the application that they continue to have rent obligations and no revenue, so there’s some significant financial strain, Whalen said.

“I can’t imagine paying the rent right now on a closed theater when people are hungry and businesses are closing,” Blake said.

Several organizations, like No Square Theatre, are getting two different grants.

“Is that fair?” Weiss questioned. “A substantial amount of money goes to those (select groups).”

Whalen and Weiss didn’t see the Cultural Arts Funding grant recommendations by the time they reviewed the Community Assistance grant applications.

“We only saw half the ledger,” Whalen said. 

The overlap happens every year, said Assistant City Manager Shohreh Dupuis, but in the future staff can ensure the council members on the subcommittee see the Arts Commission’s recommendations prior to their own review and recommendations of the Community Assistance grants. Council members supported the change in process.

 

