 Volume 13, Issue 25  |  March 26, 2021

Plenty of Laguna restaurants open 032621

Plenty of Laguna restaurants open on Easter Sunday 

By Diane Armitage 

This Easter, our Laguna restaurant scene is a far hop from where we were at this time last year. It isn’t, however, a scene that has us returning to the way things used to be, i.e. crowded church services, Easter Egg hunts, and the usual American tradition – Easter brunch.

We’re hoping it all returns next year. In the meantime, our beloved restaurants are loading our Easter baskets with all the love and adoration they can legally muster. 

As we’re in Red Tier now, our restaurants are still seating outside patios as well as 25 percent inside. If you want to reserve a dining table indoors, please make reservations as quickly as possible. 

Here's a quick rundown on the information I've received from the restaurants so far.

  Easter Dinner To-Go 

While Nirvana Grille won’t be open for in-restaurant dining on Easter Sunday, Chef Lindsay has created a sizable “Mix & Match To-Go Family Style Meal” that can be ordered anytime online. Choose from a variety of appetizers, salads, and sides with proteins including rack of Pork Loin, Basil Aioli Crusted Steelhead Salmon, Grilled Seabass, Herb-Crusted Rib Eye, or Pistachio Dijon-Crusted Rack of Lamb. Desert choices are just as plentiful. 

Simply pick up Easter Sunday between 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. Orders must be placed by next Friday, April 2nd before 9 p.m. 

All other Laguna restaurants open on Easter Sunday are also providing takeout and delivery options. 

Easter Specialty Menus & Specialty Items

These are ordered according to the time of opening. This list reflects dine-in locations (not counter service). 

The Cliff Laguna Beach – opens 8 a.m. on Sunday, Easter specials throughout the day. No reservations; first-come, first-served.

Plenty of Cliff

Fresh-air breakfast and endless views at The Cliff Laguna Beach

GG’s Bistro – opens 9 a.m. on Sunday, with their usual (lovely) Sunday brunch menu and an Easter special of grilled lamb chops with mashed potatoes and mint yogurt sauce.

Plenty of GG's

GG’s Bistro serves up grilled lamb chops as an Easter Sunday special

Driftwood Kitchen – opens 10 a.m. on Sunday with a Seaside Easter brunch served as a prix-fixe meal. Enjoy breads and pastries at the table, along with a choice of Eggs Benedict, Laguna Beach Omelette, Rack of Lamb, or Roasted Atlantic Salmon Filet. Desserts will be presented at the table and a separate kids’ menu will be available. Pricing is $69 for adults and $20 for children with six years and younger being free. Move quickly to make reservations online or by calling.   

Mozambique – opens 10 a.m. on Sunday with the vaunted return of its Easter Jazz Brunch with none other than crowd favorite Mando & Friends. It’s Mando’s first show back in more than a year, and he’ll be returning every Sunday from this point forward. Mozambique’s extensive brunch menu runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the live jazz beginning at noon and rolling through 3 p.m. The regular dinner menu begins at 2 p.m. (Sorry, no happy hour on Easter Sunday.)  

Oak Laguna Beach – opens 10 a.m. on Sunday with Chef Chris’ extensive brunch menu as well as Easter specials into the evening.

Sapphire – opens at 10 a.m. for Sunday Brunch with a dinner special of poached lobster. Owner Russ Bendel tells me that remaining reservations for Sunday Brunch are very scant, but the later afternoon and evening hours still offer availability; please call in advance.

Selanne Steak Tavern – opens 10 a.m. on Sunday for its Easter Sunday brunch menu. Enjoy Bananas Foster French Toast to Teemu’s “Brunch” Burger, chilled oysters, and more. Reservations via phone only, please.

Plenty of Selanne

Selanne’s famous Chicken & Waffles returns for Easter Sunday brunch

The Deck on Laguna Beach – opens 10 a.m. on Sunday with a made-to-order omelette bar and carving station, along with at-table brunch menu options. Enjoy bottomless mimosas or two trips to the Bloody Mary Bar for an additional $19 per guest. Pricing is $60 for adults and $20 for children with six years and younger being free. No reservations accepted; first-come, first-served.

Lumberyard & Yard Bar – opens 11 a.m. on Sunday with egg specials during the day and Easter Ham with all the fixings served throughout the day and evening. 

Royal Hawaiian – opens at noon on Sunday, with an added Easter special of grilled rack of lamb. 

Plenty of Royal

Chef Maro at Royal Hawaiian Fire Grill serves an Easter special of a full rack of wood-grilled lamb

Maro Wood Grill – opens at noon on Sunday, with an Easter added special of grilled leg of lamb.

The Drake Laguna Beach – opens at 2 p.m. on Sunday with added egg and meat dishes for Easter Sunday. 

Breakfast/Brunch as Usual

A handful of restaurants will be serving their normal breakfast and brunch menus on Easter Sunday, including the newly reopened Harvest Restaurant at The Ranch Laguna Beach. For me, any breakfast on any day of the week at Harvest is a special one! 

Plenty of Harvest

Harvest Restaurant at The Ranch is now open for limited dining to both guests and public

Restaurants closed on Easter

Broadway by Amar Santana (Chef Amar’s Vaca location will be open with Easter specials for both in-restaurant dining and take-out in Costa Mesa).

Ristorante Rumari

Wine Gallery

Check my Directory for More

I’ll be updating this list as new information arrives; just check the Restaurant Directory at my website. Have a happy and safe Easter! 

The best-selling author and blogger on The Best of Laguna Beach™, Diane Armitage is on an endless quest for the most imaginative adventures in Laguna’s restaurants, events, and lifestyle. Check out chef interviews, retail and restaurant news, and favorite events at https://thebestoflagunabeach.com/ and follow on Instagram @BestofLagunaBeach (look for Diane’s smiling face).

 

