 Volume 13, Issue 25  |  March 26, 2021

Art in Public Places 032621

“Art in Public Places” – Voyager by Linda Brunker

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

This is the fourth in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are over 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

The art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two City programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the City itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents.

Art in full statue and plants

Click on photo for a larger image

“Voyager” can be found in Treasure Island Park on South Coast Hwy

Created by Linda Brunker in 2003 and funded by the City of Laguna Beach and Art in Public Places, Voyager was inspired by the ocean and the myriad of life contained within it. This empowering female figure stands proudly in Treasure Island Park on South Coast Hwy, facing the sea and given form by its flora and fauna. It is one of several public art pieces installed due to the establishment of the Montage Hotel and Treasure Island Park.

Brunker was born in Dublin, Ireland, in 1966, and studied Sculpture at the National College of Art & Design where she developed her unique “open filigree” style of casting bronze.

Art in signature

Click on photo for a larger image

The statue’s base is filled with sea creatures and signed by Brunker 

“My work is the product of my continual exploration of the spiritual and physical world that surrounds me,” she said. “I am becoming more and more aware of what the Native Americans always knew that all things are connected.”

Evelyn Daniels of Daniel Fine Art Services, who facilitated the public art at the hotel, encouraged Linda to apply for the Request for Proposals for the Art in Public Places for the public park.

Cultural Arts Manager Sian Poeschl says, “At that time based in Ireland, Brunker traveled over here to create the work. Then Arts Commissioner Jan Sattler and husband and Festival of Arts Board member Fred Sattler, were kind enough to open their home to Brunker as she created and installed the work.”

Art in face

Click on photo for a larger image

Brunker works against the material to make it appear fragile

Brunker’s trademark style typically incorporated natural elements to create images composed into flowing shapes which echo the rhythms of fire, water, and wind.

Her pieces often have the feeling of being accidental and transitory. The physical reality of metal sculpture is that it is heavy and static. Brunker works against this so that the material seems light and fluid, creating fragile images that defy logic.

Brunker strives to make artworks that have more than physical form. She believes there is energy in everything and that artworks can develop an unseen energy that is all their own which can uplift and move the viewer.

Art in seahorses

Click on photo for a larger image

Can you spot the three seahorses?

In her 30-year career, she has made over 30 public art sculptures which are located around the world. Among them are The Wishing Hand, 2000 at the Ministry of Education in Ireland and Plant Form Head – Eternal Spring, 2014 in Suzhou, China. She enjoys the challenge of creating site-specific sculptures that resonate with their surroundings and have significance for the people that engage with them. Her trademark as a sculptor is natural elements and flowing shapes. 

Having enjoyed Laguna, Brunker moved to California in 2005 and opened a gallery in West Hollywood; since then she moved to France and currently has her studio in Barcelona.

Voyager is located at 30801 South Coast Hwy. 

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here.

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

