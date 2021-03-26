NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 25  |  March 26, 2021

Laura Dunaway retires from City of Laguna Beach 032621

After 35 years of working at the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter, Laura Dunaway will begin a well-deserved retirement on March 28 so she can spend more time with her grandchildren, husband of 37 years, dog, two cats, and a bearded dragon. 

Laura began her lifelong career working with animals when she was 17 years old, working for a Laguna Beach veterinarian. A couple of years later, Laura moved to Kerrville, Texas, where she worked for a wildlife veterinarian before becoming an animal control officer for two years. 

In 1986, Laura moved back to Southern California and started to work for the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter. While working at the shelter, Laura experienced several major floods and fires, including the 1993 Laguna Beach fire that required the rapid evacuation of the animals to safer locations. Laura also assisted with the extensive remodel of the shelter in 2011 which enlarged the public lobby, staff office, and pet kennels. 

During Laura’s service as an Animal Care Specialist, she has worked tirelessly to make sure the animals were fed, walked, and taken care of. For 35 years, Laura has often put the welfare of the animals ahead of her own. A truly dedicated professional and animal lover, Laura will be missed by her colleagues and shelter volunteers.

 

