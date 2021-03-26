NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 25  |  March 26, 2021

Guest Column

From Laguna with Love: Home more in Laguna Beach

By Slade Carlton

A couple blocks and two generations from Café Frankenstein sits a local who goes by Q.

It’s Tuesday morning and my four-year-old daughter darts past me down the steps to Thalia Beach. “First person who finds a piece wins!” My son toddles behind.

It smells of low tide and there is a good chance we’ll find beach glass – something my family has been collecting this past year. Together we marvel at the sea’s transformation of these manmade shards into radiant stones.

We pass beneath Brooks Street and spot Q perched atop the amphitheater, chatting with a neighbor. I wave hello and Q waves back, a double fisted, hang-loose hello. Immediately my daughter returns the salutation, two arms fully extended, beaming in the sun. Some believe every city has its own guardian angel. I suspect Q could be Laguna Beach’s apotropaic sentinel.

From Laguna Quentin

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Quentin

I first met Q five years ago as I was walking down Mountain with my daughters and a pregnant bride. We stopped to snap pictures on the beach stairs. My newfound friend noticed what we were up to and offered to help. Taking my phone, he teased, “Thanks,” as he turned to climb back up Mountain. We laughed, then smiled for pictures, exchanged pleasantries, and left for home.

Over the years, I occasionally see Q on Mountain or in the village, always in good spirits, ready to chat. I learn his name, Quentin. He tells me about his education and work as an aerospace engineer. Typically, when I see Q, he is in conversation with someone, which may explain his repertoire of stories and local knowledge. I share stories of my wife and children and of the home we are building. I learn about Q’s mother, his daughter in Florida who is learning to fly, his 96-year-old grandfather, Quentin the 4th of Sicily. When Quentin the 5th’s mother moved to Laguna Beach, the Victor Hugo Inn still overlooked Heisler Park.

From Laguna Slade

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Slade Carlton with his kids

This past weekend, walking the dog from Thalia to Pearl, I again wave to Q, perched atop Brooks Street. It’s Saturday afternoon and the beach is full. Q extends a greeting and motions for me to stop by. When I arrive, Bobby is there with his two sons. He tells us he forgot his phone and asks if Q would call his wife and let her know where to find them. Two others arrive and exchange hellos on their way to the surf. A young skateboarder stops to share news of his sister’s baby born the night before.

The stained-glass Frankenstein along Pacific Coast beat it generations ago and the coffee shop is now home to a HIP parking lot for a vacant sushi place with a broker’s sign out front. How life has changed – especially this past year. The pandemic has given us more time alone in our homes and less time together with friends and neighbors. But my guess is Quentin has been home less than many in our community. And from what I can tell, my friend Q is home more in Laguna Beach than most of us.

Slade Carlton leads the Community Outreach Team for Laguna Beach United Methodist Church.

Organized by the Laguna-based nonprofit Third Street Writers, “From Laguna with Love” features personal stories (anecdotes of up to 200 words and longer pieces up to 750 words) and photographs that celebrate only-in-Laguna moments and experiences, whether they’re funny, sad, insightful, or simply a reflection of daily interactions.

If you or someone you know has a Laguna experience to share, you can submit your story or photo to https://thirdstreetwriters.submittable.com/submit for consideration. 

Questions? Contact Amy Dechary at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

